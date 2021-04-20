UK Taxpayers Face 120 Million Bills for LC&F Scandal | invest





Taxpayers get a bill of 120 million to compensate thousands of people who have been disappointed by British regulators due to the London Capital and Finance (LC&F) investment scandal.

After the government sets the details of the formal compensation scheme, about 8,800 people invested in disappeared companies, some invested in life savings, will receive an average of 13,600 each.

The Financial Conduct Authority, which has been heavily criticized for not properly regulating the company before the company was acquired, will provide a separate deposit to a small number of investors who admitted to receiving misinformation from regulators.

When the LC&F collapsed in January 2019, more than 11,600 people invested a total of 237 million people, investing an average of $23 million.

The company’s mini bonds promised investors a return of up to 8% per year. However, some of the money was spent on safe interest-bearing investments. Instead, much has spread to speculative real estate development, oil exploration in the Faroe Islands, and even helicopters purchased for companies managed by LC&F.

LC&F has been approved by the FCA, but the mini bonds they sold are not regulated.

In December 2020, an independent investigation concluded that the FCA did not adequately oversee and regulate LC&F. The woman who led the investigation, a former High Court judge, Dame Elizabeth Gloster, sparked the row by later raising the question of whether action should be taken against a particular individual she decided to nominate in the report. Bank of England, who was FCA’s Chief Executive Officer from July 2016 to March 2020.

The LC&F scandal turned out to be expensive. The British Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), the official rescue fund for failed corporate clients, has a limited scope but has already paid 2,800 corporate investors to more than 57 million corporate investors.

The government said it has now decided to put in place a compensation scheme for LC&F investors due to the unique and exceptional nature of the situation. This pays up to 80% of the bondholder’s initial investment up to 68,000, but is deducted from the compensation if the LC&F receives interest or money from the company’s manager.

The scheme will be open to all investors who have not yet received payments from the FSCS, representing 80% of the amount they could have received if they were eligible for FSCS protection, which is limited to 85,000.

The government anticipated that this amount would be in addition to the amount paid by the FSCS, which would pay approximately 120 million people to about 8,800 people, and it expected it to be paid to everyone within six months of securing the necessary legislation. , Which will be announced soon. As parliamentary time allows.

Treasury Economic Secretary John Glen said: It was a very difficult time now, when many of the LC&F bondholders are older and have lost their hard-earned savings. Bond holders were severely disappointed by LC&F, but were disappointed by a regulatory system designed to protect them.

Separately, the FCA has identified investors who contacted regulators about LC&F and was given misinformation, which allowed them to conclude that the investment would be safer than before.

The FCA said it plans to offer yuan gold to a handful of investors who fall into this category and have not yet been compensated by the FSCS. Regulators added that they are continuing to investigate the matter with a serious fraud office.

