Migrants are no longer called ‘foreigners’ in the United States under Biden





Customs, immigration and border officials are also excluded from the term “illegal aliens”.

WASHINGTON Employees of the two main US immigration control agencies were urged on Monday to stop labeling migrants as foreigners, an outdated term that many people consider offensive. The memos issued by customs and border protection, as well as immigration and customs, recommend that officers use the words non-citizen or migrant instead. “

The change reflects guidelines set by the Biden administration, which is reversing many of the anti-immigrant policies of former President Donald Trump.

Instead of illegal aliens, who were still used by some government officials in press releases and elsewhere, CBP and ICE employees should instead use undocumented non-citizens or undocumented people, according to the reports. memos.

Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller said the guidance was needed to set the tone and set an example for an agency that understands border patrol.

We enforce the laws of our nations while preserving the dignity of every individual we interact with, Miller said. The words we use are important and will serve to further confer that dignity on those in our care.

Critics of the administration have rejected the new language guidelines.

We use the term illegal alien because they are here illegally, said Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas. This kind of weakness and obsession with political correctness is the reason there was a border crisis in the first place.

The language change comes as the Biden administration is processing a record number of children and adolescents, mostly from Central America, seeking to enter the United States through the southwest border.

Under the new guidelines, unaccompanied foreign children would be referred to as unaccompanied non-citizen children, according to the memos. Employees should also describe the assimilation of refugees and immigrants as civic integration.

CBP denies most adult migrants who attempt to enter the United States under a public health order issued at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Biden administration is allowing unaccompanied minors and some families to stay, at least temporarily, while authorities determine whether they can stay during the asylum process or under another legal category.

Officials in the Biden administration attribute the growing number of migrants at the southwest border to a number of factors, including two recent hurricanes that hit Central America and the economic devastation of COVID-19 in the region.

Critics blame the administration, which has begun to reverse some of the hundreds of measures taken under President Donald Trump to curb legal and illegal immigration and which has backed legislation that would allow some already in the country to stay.

