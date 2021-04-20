UK prepares to set steeper climate targets





According to those briefed on the plan, the UK will pledge to cut its carbon footprint even more sharply this week as it prepares to host the UN’s COP26 Climate Summit later this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new commitment to reduce emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels in the future. New UK targets will be announced on Thursday ahead of major US climate summits, and President Joe Biden will outline a new national goal for US carbon cuts.

The UK’s new goal is to go one step further from its previous goal of reducing emissions by 68% by 2030, which was already one of the most ambitious plans among developed countries.

To achieve the goal, most industry activities will require change, including: Electrical systems that operate without carbon emissions; Reduced consumption of meat and dairy products across the UK; The introduction of a low-carbon heating system into the home; More woodlands are planted, according to a report by the Climate Change Committee, an independent advisory group in the government.

The UK is one of the first major economies committed to reaching zero net emissions by 2050. The United States is expected to adopt similar goals in the Biden administration.

According to those familiar with the government’s plans, emissions from international aviation and shipping are likely to be included in the new UK targets, which represents a big win for environmental groups.

The UK, host of COP26 in Glasgow in November, has been persuading other countries to adopt more ambitious climate targets ahead of the meeting.

That effort was of great strength when the US rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement in January. Johnson will be attending Biden’s virtual meeting later this week.

However, the epidemic has hampered efforts to organize the physical logistics of COP26, which has already been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus. The UK is making contingency plans that include virtual summits, event delays, or hybrid models with only a few attendees.

Summit Chairman Alok Sharma told Congress last week, “We are working very hard to secure a face-to-face COP, taking into account all Covid-related contingencies.

“I don’t feel any desire among the parties for further acting,” he added.

recommendation

Johnson prioritizes its green policy, introducing a ban on new targets for the sale of new gasoline cars and offshore wind power from 2030.

The government received harsh criticism earlier this year for approving Cumbria’s coal mine, which would have been the first new deep mine in the UK for 30 years. The decision was later canceled and the mine was put on hold.

The new climate targets to include the UK’s sixth carbon budget (2033-2037) are in line with the recommendations of the Climate Change Commission.

The Business, Energy and Industry Strategy Department said, “We will soon set our ambitions for Carbon Budget 6, taking into account the latest advice from the Climate Change Commission.”

Ed Miliband, Labor’s shadow business secretary, called this change “a goal without delivery,” adding that “it’s right to strengthen the goal, but the government can’t believe it can match the investigation with reality.”

“The ministers have failed to drive an ambitious green recovery and have passed three major fiscal cases for this,” he said. “They are seducing proposals for new deep coal mines, shortened important home improvement plans, and are off the beaten track of our net zero goal.”

