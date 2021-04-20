UK regulatory authority approves unmanned aerial vehicle test delivery





The drone, which was flown by a remote pilot that guides the aircraft using only cameras and sensors, got one step closer to regular use on Tuesday, with British aviation regulators announcing a test that, if successful, could transform the logistics sector.

Drones are currently prohibited from flying beyond the pilot’s line of sight in almost all circumstances. This meant it was difficult to apply the technology on a large scale for logistical operations such as critical infrastructure inspections or air delivery in urban areas.

However, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has tested the safety of opening the technology to a wider industry by authorizing Sees.ai, a drone company based in West Sussex, to start regular flights beyond the pilot’s sight in three locations in the UK. I did. .

Drones will be flying by pilots hundreds or thousands of miles away from the aircraft. The tests will be conducted at industrial sites remote from public and other aircraft, CAA said.

Regulators added that removing the restrictions “fires a starting gun for the next stage of growth in the drone industry.”

Sees.ai CEO John McKenna said the experiment is a step towards drones that regularly use a mixture of sensors and cameras to fly autonomously without the need for human pilots at all.

He likened the gradual adoption of this technology to a driverless car tested on public roads in the UK, but even if the technology fails, people still have ultimate control.

Regulatory agencies around the world are competing to keep pace with the rapid development of drones with prototype delivery drones that offer the potential of a logistics revolution.

Industry and regulatory experts warn that allowing drones to detect and avoid other objects in the sky is one of the major hurdles, and systems to manage drone traffic to ensure there are no collisions should also be launched.

recommendation

If regulators allow autonomous drones to fly on a large scale, this is likely to be used in industrial sites for missions such as monitoring rail and road infrastructure or nuclear power plants before being released in a crowded urban environment. Something went wrong, McKenna said.

“I’m shipping an Amazon package or a pizza, but it’s still far away. I think here in the UK the quality of life is high and the expectations for privacy are high,” he said.

Sees.ai was founded in 2017 by four co-founders who worked for companies including Apple, professional services group Arup, hedge fund Hutchin Hill Capital, and Geneva’s European Physics Institute Cern.

This experiment is part of CAA’s innovation hub exploring how UK airspace regulation can safely encourage innovation in fields including artificial intelligence and autonomous flight.

Other companies participating in the innovation program include Amazon’s delivery system designed to deliver packages to customers in less than 30 minutes using a drone.

