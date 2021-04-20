Deferred Court Hearing on British 400m Tank Debt Against Iran | My Janinja Lee Ratcliffe





A high court hearing, designed to settle the issue of Britain’s nonpayment of 400 million debts to Iran, has been postponed again, leaving families of dual citizens detained in Iran in confusion because they believe that debt is critical to the release of their loved ones.

Iran and the UK will not explain why a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Li-Ratcliffe, said that Najaninja is still trapped in Tehran, despite having completed five years in prison and will ask foreign minister Dominique Rab to explain the acting. Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces the threat of a second sentence, and a month ago an Iranian court said she would hear within 7 working days whether she would face a second order after serving five years in jail. I heard. She is on bail in Tehran, but she cannot leave the country.

The delay for a hearing in a British court is estimated to be the 11th since the case began in a British court in 2013. Three days for this week’s hearing were agreed in November. Iran has argued that it allows interest on that amount as well as debt repayment.

Detained families have long said that they and other British Iranian dual citizens were held hostage by the Iranian state as part of a means to persuade Britain to hand over the 400 million debts arising from non-delivery of the Chieftain tanks they purchased. Has been insisting. Iran However, it was put on hold by the British after the Iranian sha was overthrown.

Elika Ashoori, the daughter of 67-year-old Anoosheh Ashoori, expressed anger over the secret via Twitter and asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: do you like laughing about the fate of a dual citizen who plays so easily? Treat it with such mockery. How long can our second-class citizens survive in our lives?

Her father was sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying. British Iran’s third dual citizen, Mehran Raoof, was elected last year, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said he did not ask for British consular assistance.

The court case, which took place between the Iranian Ministry of Defense and the international military, is now the arms sales department of the British Department of Defense, which has existed purely to settle the debt issue.

In IMS’ annual report, IMS said that the case was likely to continue, the risk was high, and that debt was reduced by 30 million if it succeeded in holding the company’s position. Families claim that they have decided to look at the case purely as a way to save for taxpayers, and completely miss the impact of the case extension on the family.

The current defense secretary, Ben Wallace, has admitted that debt is in debt, but none of the ministers were willing to discuss talks that took place privately about finding a way to pay off the debt without violating the currently transferred EU sanctions. British law.

Multinational talks are being held indirectly in Vienna between the United States and Iran on the lifting of sanctions in the United States and the disclosure of Iranian assets held in offshore accounts.

Non-EU armed Joseph Borrell said progress was sparked in the talks and detailed discussions are underway on the actual sanctions the United States is ready to lift.

