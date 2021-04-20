Two Dallas companies feature on Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal’s second annual list of Best Managed Companies in the United States »Dallas Innovates





Associa and The Beck Group have more in common than their headquarters in Dallas. Both are on Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal’s list of Best Managed Companies in the United States, and have been on the list for two consecutive years.

To be on the list, the company must be privately held, generate at least $ 250 million in annual revenue, and excel in strategy, execution, culture and finance.

The winners were chosen by a jury in March based on those criteria, which included looking at the four key areas of excellence, as well as the performance of companies’ leadership teams amid the change, according to a statement. As part of the listing, companies gain access to a global community of business leaders and market recognition.

“These companies are led by visionary and innovative management teams across the country and across all industries. Their resilience and sustained commitment to their goal, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, is inspiring, ”said Jason Downing, vice president of Deloitte LLP and U.S. leader of Deloitte Private, in a statement.

Meet the successful Dallas businesses

Among the winners is Associa, which offers its offers to nearly five million owners around the world. The Dallas-based company has been in existence for more than 40 years and has positioned itself as the largest community management company in the industry, according to a statement.

When Associa made the list last year, the company saw it as the culmination of its eight-year strategic plan, Vision 2020. The plan was originally created in 2012 to transform the business from a collection of ‘acquisitions into a unified enterprise with a focus on using industry-leading technology to develop a more efficient business model, establish a world-class brand, and provide top-notch training and development.

The company has grown steadily since then, recently announcing Associa Financial Solutions, Inc., a customer service center created to help association boards manage the HOA loan process from start to finish.

He has also partnered with Patriote PAWS Service Dogs on a service dog awareness initiative. Through this partnership, Associa plans to spread the message about the needs and role of service animals in communities.

“During the uncertainty of the past year, our dedicated employees have played a critical role in successfully and safely providing unique services to our customers and supporting our communities across North America,” said said John Carona, President and CEO of Associa. in a report. “Together, we have led our industry, overcome unforeseen obstacles and built a stronger team.”

The Beck Group has also been in the news recently as a finalist for D CEO’s2021Commercial Real Estate Awards. Chad Schieber, director of marketing for the Beck Group, was a key player in the AT&T Discovery district in downtown Dallas. The project is one of four finalists in D CEO’s Best New Mixed-Use category.

The AT&T Discovery District project is the bread and butter of the Beck Group as one of the largest design-build companies in the United States. Dallas-based company provides planning, architecture, construction, interior design, sustainability and technology consulting services across all market sectors including education, aviation, mixed-use and retail , and health care.

As one of America’s Best Managed Companies list, Beck Group CEO Fred Perpall said, “We are grateful to have earned this recognition once again, given the challenges posed by the pandemic. We have learned through this process that we remain passionate about the work we do, and it will never falter. “

The Deloitte Private arm of auditing, consulting, tax and advisory firm Deloitte has partnered with The Wall Street Journal for the second annual list. You can find the inaugural 2020 cohort here.

Deloitte is a sponsor of Dallas Innovates.

