Tens of thousands of people in the UK avoided universal credit due to stigma during the Covid period | British news





Tens of thousands of people did not claim universal credit in the early days of the pandemic, which we discovered because they were too embarrassed to sign benefits, even though they often struggled to pay their rents and bills.

For example, feeling that some perceived stigma for benefits is for Dole scroungers and freeloaders meant that many refused to help the state or put off claims until they face serious difficulties.

More people didn’t charge because they said they didn’t need the benefits, they thought the online-only benefits were too confusing or too cumbersome, or they mistakenly believed they weren’t eligible.

Overall, about 500,000 people in the UK have decided not to claim universal credit, even though they were eligible for universal credit, the study found.

Almost half of those who refused to claim benefits reported serious financial burdens, resulting in missed rent or skipped meals. They were also more likely to get stressed or worsened mental health.

The authors of the project of welfare in social distance said that not receiving benefits is at risk of becoming an invisible problem. They urged ministers to reduce the stigma of social security and encourage those who deserve the benefits.

Currently, about 6 million people claim universal credit for low-income work supplements or unemployment benefits. During the pandemic, there was a sharp increase as millions of jobs disappeared and working hours decreased.

The data showed that 55,000 people did not apply for the scheme because they were worried about the perceptions of those who were benefiting from it.

One person investigating in this study said that if he insisted, others felt that I would laugh at me in the way I laugh. [benefit claimants]. Others have felt stigmatized over the years, despite the feeling that they are deserving of paying taxes and receiving benefits.

Older people felt the stigma of benefits most strongly with migrants, and some of them expressed fear if they claimed they could be blamed for benefit tourism even if they qualify.

Researchers said the government could change public perception of allowances by treating claimants with dignity and allowing the Bureau of Labor and Pensions and their ministers to speak respectfully about them.

Ben Baumberg Geiger, lead author of the report and a senior lecturer at Kent University, said: Some of these people say they don’t need benefits, but others don’t argue because they don’t understand they qualify, and things don’t get better soon. I hope. , Or delayed due to the hassle or stigma of the claim.

The study, supported by the Health Foundation and the Economic and Social Research Council, surveyed more than 5,000 non-claimers in July and August of last year.

A government spokesman said: We want to make sure everyone gets the support they deserve, and urge everyone who thinks they deserve universal credit to apply. Universal Credits are designed to be as accessible as possible and provided an important safety net for 6 million people during the coronavirus outbreak.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos