Afterpay Australian company buy now pay later weigh on US list

The Australian company that buys now, pays later, said on Tuesday it was exploring a U.S. listing after North America became its largest market, giving global investors an easier way to own a stock that has exploded. during the pandemic.

Afterpay tapped Goldman Sachs for advice on the list, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Goldman declined to comment.

The Melbourne-based company was last valued at nearly A $ 37 billion ($ 28.7 billion) although it never made a profit, thanks to the surge in online shopping spurred by coronavirus and rapid expansion into foreign markets, including the United States.

Releasing its third quarter results on Tuesday, Afterpay said sales in North America had nearly tripled, overtaking Australia and helping to double the total value of transactions processed to A $ 5.2 billion from a year earlier. early.

A listing in the US would likely further open the Australian fintech star to an investor base that gives greater leverage to growth, and could also provide easier access to capital to fund expansion plans.

Afterpay co-CEO Nick Molnar, who co-founded the company in 2015, told Reuters that it is a “proud Australia-based organization” but that a US listing could offer ” interesting opportunities “.

“The prioritization of exploration for a listing in the United States is purely based on providing the company with more operational leverage in the perspective of being present in the market which is now the most contributing segment. ..and provide us with the right investor base, ”he said.

Afterpay said in a statement that it plans to remain based in Australia, but did not say whether a start in the U.S. market would be based on a dual-listing structure or if it would relinquish its position in Australia. He did not give a deadline either.

In North America, Afterpay faces Affirm, Zip Co’s Quadpay, newcomer PayPal and Swedish Klarna, valued at $ 31 billion and considering direct listing in the United States.

Affirm’s $ 17 billion valuation was based on 4.5 million buyers, while Afterpay had 14.6 million, implying a valuation of over $ 47 billion, Emanuel Datt said, founder of Datt Capital, which bought Afterpay shares for around A $ 7.00 in 2018.

“US investors are generally willing to pay a higher multiple for a growth company like Afterpay. This has to do with the deeper pools of capital that are available… compared to Australia,” Datt said.

Shares of Afterpay were trading at A $ 126.17 in the middle of the session on Tuesday, compared to a slight decline in the market as a whole. The stock has risen more than 200% since its pre-pandemic peak in February 2020.

Afterpay’s growth has slowed in Australia and this year it will likely face pressure on margins as the country’s largest bank and PayPal launch BNPL offers with a promise of lower fees.

The company was launched last month in parts of continental Europe and plans to expand into Asia. Its own branded savings accounts linked to Westpac Banking Corp are expected to go live later this year.

