All U.S. Adults Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine





by: Raquel Martin, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: April 19, 2021 / 9:18 PM EDT / Updated: April 19, 2021 / 9:24 PM EDT

(NEXSTAR) The White House announced Monday that anyone 16 and older can register for an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, meeting President Biden’s eligibility target on April 19.

“More than half of all adults in America have now received at least one shot,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Monday’s press briefing. “More than 32% of adults are fully vaccinated. 81% of older people have at least one, and roughly two-thirds are fully immunized. “

The announcement comes just a week after the Food and Drug Administration suspended production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following reports of a rare blood clot disease.

Asked about the country’s reaction to the J&J news, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she had not seen data suggesting it was causing vaccine skepticism.

“But what we’ve seen in terms of trust or reluctance is that overall it’s really an access issue,” Psaki said. “And we’ve seen this as the case in many communities across the country. And our goal is to work to fix it. “

As the supply of vaccines continues to grow, the Biden administration is hoping those hurdles will begin to fall.

“Things are about to get a lot easier,” said Andy Slavitt, the White House’s senior COVID response adviser, who urges all eligible Americans to register. “50% of adults in the United States have had at least one vaccine, up from 5%, and now we have one thing in mind to make sure the remaining 50% know how easy it is to get the vaccine.”

He said 90% of Americans already live within five miles of a vaccination site.

On Monday, he announced that the administration is investing an additional $ 150 million to make it even more convenient.

“We all want normalcy in America, the road to normalcy is vaccination.”

During Monday’s briefing, Dr Anthony Fauci insisted that despite a recent break on the J&J vaccine, every vaccine is safe and effective.

“There is real data, not just opinions, but data to back each of these things,” Fauci said.

Despite the hiatus, the White House says the administration is still on track to meet its target of 200 million shots by the end of the month.

“We can meet demand by the end of May and supply enough to immunize all adult Americans by the end of July.”

Psaki says she expects the FDA to issue an update on the status of the J&J vaccine by the end of the week.

