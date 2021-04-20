The UK unemployment rate drops to 4.9%, but salaries drop in March. business





4.16am EDT 04:16

Employment Minister: Welcome news from the labor market report

Employment Minister Mims Davies MP says:

Another decline in the unemployment rate, increasing vacancies, and more than half a million people who joined last month’s payroll are welcome news as we continue our roadmap to recovery as key sectors of our economy resume.

It’s still a tough time now, but job plans across the U.S. help people of all ages get back to work and give employers the confidence to hire as we work to build a better place.

Mims Davies MP #HandsFaceSpaceFreshAir (@mimsdavies)

Today we see unemployment falling again, vacancies are increasing, and over 500,000 people joined the salary in the past month. But it is still a difficult time for many. Our roadmap is key to recovery when the sector resumes safely. We are determined by #BuildBackBetter https://t.co/VxwBxRjMCs.

April 20, 2021

Wait, I hear you cry. If so many people have joined the salary, why do our headlines say they have dropped?

Well…. Today’s labor market data actually shows that 613,334 people flowed into their salaries in March. This means they have found a job. This is always good news, especially in epidemics.

However, more of the 669,449 people leaving their salaries in March were leaked. More than 56,000 jobs were net down over the past month.

Economics correspondent Richard Partington explains why net figures give a better picture.

Richard Partington (@RJPartington)

There are a million ways to reduce UK labor market statistics. But perhaps the most peculiar is the approach of Employment Minister Mims Davies. “More than 500,000 people joined the salary in the past month.”

ONS: “In March, the number of people receiving salaries was down by 56,000.” 1/2

April 20, 2021 Richard Partington (@RJPartington)

There is an answer to this. The DWP makes it clear that Davies is referring to the gross salary inflow. 613,334 vs. 669,449 outflow … net -56,115. “It emphasizes that there are opportunities and people are looking for work.”

But to find it, you have to go to tab 6 of the excel sheet. 2/2

April 20, 2021 Richard Partington (@RJPartington)

The same data created 443,998 jobs in April 2020… good news! However, in the worst month, 907,032 were defeated. Net -463,034.

April 20, 2021

3.53am EDT 03:53

The fact that the unemployment rate fell slightly from 5.0% in January to 4.9% in February suggests that the government’s employment leave system is still protecting the labor market from the worst effects of the epidemic, says Thomas Pugh of Capital Economics.

We expect the unemployment rate to rise to 6.0% by the beginning of 2022, but this will be far better than what was most concerned just a few months ago.

3.52am EDT 03:52

The average salary rose by 4.4% annually between December and February. But that doesn’t tell the whole story.

There is little increase in wage growth because the pandemic has resulted in the loss of too many low-wage jobs, resulting in a composition effect.

The base wage increase rate is about 2.5% for gross (including bonuses) and regular wages.

UK Salary Increase Photo: Refinitiv

3.16am EDT 03:16

Vacancies recovery aborted.

The number of vacancies in UK companies has increased slightly, but far less than before the epidemic.

From January 2021 to March 2021 there were approximately 607,000 job opportunities in UK companies.

This increased from around 589,000 at the end of 2020, but was 178,000 (or 22.7%) less than the estimated 785,000 vacancies in March 2020 (just before the first closure).

ONS explains:

The increase in vacancy in the latest quarter was 17,000, representing a sixth consecutive month decline in the quarterly figure from an increase of 165,000 in September 2020.

UK Vacancy Photo: ONS

Arts, entertainment and entertainment, lodging and food services continue to be the worst, as they are currently the most affected by restrictions.

Vacancy in arts, entertainment and recreation decreased 78.9% (18,000) year-on-year and 54.7% year-on-year. Vacancy for accommodation and meals decreased by 70.3% (59,000 people) compared to the same period of the previous year and 13.2% compared to the previous quarter.

Smaller companies also have hiring controls.

It is more evident among small businesses that the pace of job recovery is slowing by March 2021. Businesses employing 1 to 9 employees recorded 21.9% fewer vacancies compared to the first quarter from January 2021 to March 2021, which is the only size band showing a quarterly decline.

3.05am EDT 03:05

Young workers have lost jobs due to the epidemic.

More than half of those who lost their jobs last year were under the age of 25, and there was another quarter of the group aged 25-34.

813,000 UK employees declined from March 2020 to March 2021:

436,000 (53.7%) Under 25 199,000 (24.5%) 25 to 34 157,000 (19.4%) 35 to 49 10,000 (1.2%) 65 or older Faisalislam (@faisalislam) or older

Official job statistics show that the unemployment rate has fallen to less than 5% on a quarterly basis. The broader trend is stable, more than expected in the second blockade. Once again, we have seen 813,000 wage losses a year.

436k (53.7%) is less than 25,635k (78.2%) is less than 35 pic.twitter.com/h2Ua8uUPFr

April 20, 2021

2:59 AM EDT 02:59

Company salaries declined by 56,000 in March, and 813,000 jobs were lost last year.

About 813,000 workers have been cut from company pay over the past 12 months as the epidemic hit the job market.

This is based on company payroll data from the tax office HMRC, which was released with ONS this morning.

And, worrisomely, it shows that in March alone, 56,000 workers were cut from company salaries. This is the first monthly decline since last November.

ONS explains:

Early estimates for March 2021 showed that there were 28.2 million salaried employees, a decrease of 2.8% from the same period a year earlier, and 813,000 employees fell in 12 months.

In March 2021, the number of salaries was 56,000, down 0.2% from the previous month.

UK pay number photo: ONS/HMRC

2.37am EDT 02:37

Introduction: UK unemployment rate fell to 4.9%

Good morning. Welcome to rolling coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.

The UK’s unemployment rate fell for the second straight month, but more workers left company pay in March as the epidemic continued to take over the economy.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the UK’s unemployment rate has fallen to 4.9% in the three months until February, when it was closed in the last three months.

This decreased from 5% a month ago, and was lower than the previous quarter, the first quarter decline from October to December 2019.

ONS says the job market appears to have stabilized widely in recent months, which is a sign that initiatives such as the Furlough plan have prevented a surge in job losses.

However, the report also shows the damage caused by Covid-19. The rate of inactivity of economic activity increased (meaning more people stopped looking for work) and the employment rate continued to decline.

Total working hours also decreased as some companies had to close their doors again to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

Worryingly, between February and March, the company’s payroll staff fell by 56,000, which reversed recent improvements, ONS says.

PA Media (@PA)

According to #Breaking the U.S. Bureau of Statistics (ONS), the number of workers in the UK on salaries has declined by 56,000 last month and has declined by 813,000 since March 2020.

April 20, 2021

Her details:

The UK employment rate was 75.1%, 1.4 percentage points lower than a year ago, and 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous quarter. The UK unemployment rate was 4.9%, 0.9 percentage points higher than a year ago, but 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous quarter. The UK’s inactivity rate was 20.9%, 0.7 percentage points higher than a year ago, and 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous quarter. The total weekly working hours was 959.9 million hours, a decrease of 92.3 million hours compared to the same period last year, and a decrease of 21 million hours compared to the National Statistical Office (ONS) (@ ONS) in the previous quarter.

For today’s labor market data, ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said (1/3) pic.twitter.com/2C6SjI3gHd

National Statistical Office (ONS), April 20, 2021 (@ONS)

Continuing on, Darren Morgan said: (2/3) pic.twitter.com/KLVzuVSBD8

National Statistical Office (ONS), April 20, 2021 (@ONS)

Darren Morgan added: (3/3) pic.twitter.com/jPsWK8I3pD

April 20, 2021

Reaction to follow…

Coming again today

After the US stock market hit an all-time high yesterday night, the market slumped slightly.

The Japanese Nikkei fell almost 2%, while commodity prices are rising due to the weaker U.S. dollar. Cryptocurrencies are also smoother after bitcoin hits the biggest decline in a month over the weekend.

Michael Hewson of CMC Markets says:

European stocks opened their shares in a calm way, the FTSE100 closed at more than 7,000 units, and DAX also fell from last week’s highs.

The U.S. market also ended the day with heavy pressure from weakness in tech stocks that may have been triggered by a sharp decline in bitcoin over the weekend.

Despite some weaknesses yesterday, most of the debates/angers about the European Super League over the big drops seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum still remain positive on social media for the most part.

Reuters (@Reuters)

Wall Street fell from last week’s highs last week, with the Dow dropping 123 points, the S&P 500 dropping 22 points, and the Nasdaq 137 points.

April 20, 2021







