Xi challenges US global leadership, warns against decoupling





(Bloomberg) –

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater global economic integration and warned against decoupling while calling on the United States and its allies to avoid leading others.

International affairs must be conducted through negotiations and discussions, and the future fate of the world must be decided by all countries, Xi said Tuesday at the Boao Forum on Asia, without specifically naming the states. -United. One or a few countries should not impose their rules on others, and the world should not be led by the unilateralism of a few countries.

In a veiled critique of US efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains and halt exports of products such as advanced computer chips, Xi said any effort to build barriers and decouple will against economic and market principles, and would only harm others without profiting.

What we need in today’s world is justice, not hegemony, Xi said, adding that China would never enter an arms race. Leading others or interfering in the internal affairs of others will not gain any support.

Xi spoke via video to more than 2,000 officials and business executives attending the Boao conference in person in the southern island province of Hainan. World leaders and heads of the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations attended the opening ceremony via video link, state media reported.

After canceling the forum last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, China is signaling its openness for business with the resumption of the conference, billed as an Asian version of the Davos World Economic Forum. In the past, officials have used the event to announce major steps to open up the financial system, including the establishment and expansion of the Stock Connect program that links the mainland’s trade with Hong Kong.

China is making a concerted effort to improve ties with US companies in particular. A large number of US executives participate in the forum, including Tim Cook of Apple Inc., Elon Musk of Tesla Inc., Stephen Schwarzman and Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio.

The story continues

Climatic issues

A key focus has been placed on any new Beijing climate target, following pledges from the United States and China to work together to tackle climate change after a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry to Shanghai last week .

Xi did not provide new targets on his willingness to reduce China’s carbon emissions or tackle global climate change. His speech had several mentions of the words green or sustainability, but offered no new commitments or suggestions for the path to carbon neutrality.

We must follow the philosophy of green development, advance international cooperation on climate change and do more to implement the Paris agreement on climate change, Xi said.

He promised that the Belt and Road Initiative projects would be sustainable and that green should indeed become the background color of the strategy.

Xi called for China’s foreign policy strategy to turn green since 2019 amid criticism from environmentalists. About two-thirds of funding for infrastructure initiatives has gone to oil, coal and natural gas projects, according to Boston University’s Global Energy Finance database, which tracks data from two development banks. public.

Washington also criticized the Belt and Road plans, saying China’s loans locked poorer countries into debt traps while advancing its own strategic goals.

US President Joe Biden will host a virtual climate conference Thursday and Friday with world leaders. Xi will attend the event, Dow Jones reported.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was lagging behind China in the race to seize the opportunities created by climate change. The issue will increasingly be at the center of U.S. foreign policy, but Blinken has vowed that the Biden administration will not let other countries get away with bad practices such as human rights abuses because ‘they are making progress in the fight against climate change.

The argument appears to be aimed at rebutting growing criticism, especially from Republicans, that Kerry may sideline US interests in a push for climate cooperation with China.

(Updates with Xis’ comments in the 11th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business news.

2021 Bloomberg LP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos