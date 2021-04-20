Brexit: Johnson says Britain is trying to cut down on ridiculous Northern Irish checks | Northern Ireland





Boris Johnson said it was trying to get rid of Northern Ireland’s ridiculous Brexit border checks by sanding the protocol signed with the EU in January 2020.

In a TV interview in Northern Ireland, he also said the protocol was misinterpreted and border checks had to be touched lightly.

I think what we’re doing is removing unnecessary overhangs and barriers, tearing off the barnacles and sanding them. He spoke to the BBC Spotlight program celebrating the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland.

He argued that the way the protocol was interpreted was inconsistent with the trading provisions that specifically stated that it should take into account the importance of maintaining Northern Ireland’s essential position in the UK internal market.

If necessary, he will call Article 16 of the protocol so that the UK or the EU can suspend all that part of the withdrawal agreement.

This will be a very confrontational move, and relations with the EU should not yet recover after an official in Brussels threatened to invoke Article 16 on January 16 regarding the supply of vaccines.

Officials in London and Brussels are engaged in a violent technical dialogue to facilitate the application of protocols that union members oppose and contributed to the loyal riots on Easter.

Last week, European Commission Vice President Maro efovi explained that the meeting with Brexit Minister Lord Frost was productive.

Michel Martin, Irish taoiseach, told Spotlight that it was overly dramatic to claim that the protocol is tearing the UK apart.

He said there appeared to be signs that union members campaigning to abolish the protocol would try to get the protocol to work.

Both Martin and Johnson were asked about the possibility of a referendum on Ireland.

Johnson has declared that there will be no such border polls for a very long time to come, and Martin condemned the possibility of a referendum, explaining that the referendum will be explosive and divisive in the near future.

Johnson prefers to think collectively about what they can do together, rather than focusing on how people in the UK can be separated, the BBC reported.

Referendums are provided under the Good Friday Agreement, and British law makes voting possible under Northern Ireland law of 1988.

Whenever it seems like there is a possibility for him [the Northern Ireland secretary] The majority of the votes will express their hope that Northern Ireland will be part of Britain and part of the United Ireland, the government will activate border polls.

At the same time, if the British government gives this order, there will be a referendum on the south side of the border in United Ireland.

