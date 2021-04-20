US Ambassador Leaves Moscow As Tensions Rise | American foreign policy





Washington’s ambassador to Moscow said he would return to the United States for consultations, days after the Russian government recommended that he leave the country when he said the situation was extremely tense.

John Sullivans’ departure will leave the embassies of both countries without their top diplomats at a crucial time, with Washington and Moscow recently announcing new sanctions, a strengthening of the Russian military near Ukraine and concerns over the health of the country. opposition leader Alexei Navalnys while in detention.

I think it’s important for me to speak directly with my new colleagues in the Biden administration in Washington about the current state of bilateral relations between the United States and Russia, Sullivan said in a statement Tuesday.

Also, I haven’t seen my family for over a year, and that’s another big reason for me to come home for a visit. I will be returning to Moscow in the coming weeks before any meeting between Presidents Biden and Putin.

Biden and Putin discussed a possible summit last week, but the Kremlin said it would take time to organize and it would be impossible to hold in the weeks to come.

Russia recalled its ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, for consultations in March after Biden agreed with a TV reporter that Putin was a killer and said Putin would pay the price for his alleged interference in the 2020 election.

The Biden administration last week expelled 10 Russian diplomats and announced sweeping sanctions against Russia for its alleged election interference and its role in hacking the SolarWinds supply chain. It was the biggest expulsion of Russian diplomats since the Salisbury poisonings in 2018.

In response, Russia expelled 10 US diplomats and targeted US embassy operations, also recommending the ambassador to leave the country.

It is evident that the extremely tense situation currently implies an objective need for the ambassadors of our two countries to be in their capitals to analyze the situation and hold consultations, the foreign ministry wrote in an announcement of its counter-sanctions. last week.

Although Sullivan was not deported, it appears that pressure from the Russian government influenced his decision to temporarily leave the country. The last American Ambassador expelled from the country was George F. Kennan, who was declared persona-non-grata by the Soviet Union under Stalin in 1952.

US news site Axios earlier reported that Sullivan previously intended to stay in Moscow, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation.

