UK Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.9% Despite Covid Regulations | UK unemployment and employment statistics





The UK unemployment rate in February declined as the job market showed signs of further improvement prior to Covid deregulation.

The National Statistical Office reported that the unemployment rate fell to 4.9% in the three months until February, which fell slightly from 5% in the three months to January, which declined in the first quarter after the fourth quarter of 2019.

This improvement reflects more stable conditions after the fastest growing redundancy on record.

Early indicators for the first week of March and April pointed to an increase in the number of job openings appearing online as employers in the hospitality sector began hiring workers in anticipation of easing closures on 12 April in England and Wales.

However, according to separate figures from HMRC, the picture of bullish rising in the job market is 4.7 million jobs freed at the end of February as the multibillion-pound emergency wage system prevents high unemployment while the economy is maintained. Under pressure.

The official figure is 4.9%, showing about 1.7 million people unemployed in the three months through February. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said protecting jobs and the economy during the epidemic was his main focus.

As we progress through the recovery roadmap, I will continue to put people at the center of government response through our plans to support and create jobs across the country.

Despite the headline falling unemployment rate, the employed population, which measures the number of people employed, has declined slightly to 73,000 over the three months by the end of February. This is a sign that the job market is stabilizing, but it hasn’t created much more yet. chance.

According to HMRC’s initial indicators, the company’s salary number of employees in March was about 56,000, the first decline since November 2020. Last year, the number of employees in the company’s salary declined 813,000.

Employment between the ages of 18 and 24 continued to decline, falling 5.1 percentage points in the quarter, and young people with no economic activity increased further, stopping their job search. Salary data show that since January 2020, the number of young workers has declined by nearly 500,000, accounting for 3/5 of all employee jobs.

TUC Secretary General Frances OGrady said urgent action from the government is needed to support job recovery as Covid-19 restrictions are eased, including a reboot of the 2 billion kickstart job plan that provides jobs under the age of 25.

Young workers are facing this epidemic. Many people who work in severely hit industries such as retail, hospitality and the arts are losing their jobs and are at risk of long-term unemployment, she said.

Analysts said the unemployment rate remained at its peak at the end of the year even after the end of the year-end system. Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chamber of Commerce, said there were signs that the long-term unemployment from Corona 19 will continue, especially for young people.

This could mean that the way back to pre-epidemic levels is lagging behind a wider economic recovery, he said.

Additional measures will be needed to support the labor market when the closure system ends, such as helping companies hire and retain employees by temporarily cutting employers’ national insurance premiums.

