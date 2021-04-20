Why does the US House have 435 members? : NPR





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right) speaks outside the United States Capitol in March with other members of the United States House of Representatives, whose height has remained at 435 voting members since decades.

For decades, the size of the United States House of Representatives pitted state against state in a struggle for political power after every census.

This is because, for the most part, there is a number that has not changed for over a century the 435 seats for voting members of the House.

While the House temporarily added two seats after Alaska and Hawaii became states in 1959, a law passed in 1929 established this de facto cap on representation.

This means that once a decade, states have had to face the prospect of joining a list of winners and losers after these House seats shuffled according to the rankings of the latest state population census. How these seats are reallocated also plays a key role in presidential elections. Each state’s share of electoral college votes is determined by adding its number of House seats to its two Senate seats.

For most of the House’s history, however, states have not lost representation after the release of the national count results. Generally speaking, as the country’s census figures increased, the size of the House also increased since it was established at 65 seats by the Constitution before the first American count in 1790.

When the country was founded, many editors were concerned that the original house was “way too small,” according to Akhil Reed Amar, a law professor at Yale University.

“It might sound esoteric today, but you have to remember that the Constitution is the product of an American revolution. And that revolution was all about a key idea not taxation without representation,” says Amar, author of the next book The Words That Made United States: American Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840. “If you’ve got massive taxation and anemic representation, people are going to say, ‘Wait a minute. We want to be taxed by people who know us, who look like us, who understand the concerns of their constituents. in their neighborhoods. “

After the 1840 census and in one of the last decades before the 14th Amendment ended the enumeration of an enslaved person as “three-fifths” of a free person, Congress increased the number of seats to the House from 242 to 232. The latest census figures showed an increase over the 1830 results, but Congress could not agree on a smaller House size until after the Senate refused to increase the number of seats.

“And then it came back up and started the growing process again,” says census historian Margo Anderson, author of The American Census: A Social History.

There is nothing at all magical about the number 435 that Congress has settled on.

That growth leveled off after the 1920 census, when Congress, for the first time in history, failed to pass new law on how to use the results of the last national count to reshape the House.

“The pay-as-you-go system failed,” says Dan Bouk, associate professor of history at Colgate University, who wrote a new report for the Data & Society research institute on how lawmakers of the 1920s handled ultimately shaped the current size of the House.

Some congressional leaders at the time pushed to leave it at 435 seats, the size it had grown into after Arizona and New Mexico joined the union in 1912.

“What really caused the apportionment to be suspended over and over again throughout the 1920s was the insistence of a group of leaders that the House of Representatives could no longer grow,” says Bouk. “They said it was a matter of efficiency. They didn’t want to pay for more office space, to pay more congressmen and more clerks. They thought the House couldn’t be a body. deliberating if it got bigger. “

While these types of arguments against House expansion weren’t new, they won out in 1929, when Congress passed legislation establishing an automatic process for the redistribution of the House based on the number of seats. existing.

“There is nothing at all magical in number 435 on which the Congress has settled,” adds Bouk.

In fact, there have been discussions over the decades about expanding the House, which would force Congress to pass new law. But Bouk notes that the system of automatic redistribution of 435 seats in the House after each census has created “a kind of inertia which makes such changes very unlikely.”

Still, Anderson, the census historian, says she is concerned about how representative the House is at this unchanging size. A century ago there was one member for about 200,000 people, and today there is one for about 700,000 people.

“Congress has the power to deal with this at any time,” says Anderson. “It doesn’t have to be fair at the census.”

And it might be necessary if, for example, Washington, DC or Puerto Rico becomes a state.

Until then, there will be another power struggle in 435.

