Labor warns that the British Labor Party was neglected during the pandemic | labor





The failure to appoint a new employment tsar emphasized the government’s ignorance of workers’ rights during the pandemic, the Labor Party said.

The search for someone to replace Matthew Taylor has been around for more than six months, and the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Department (BEIS) has not revealed the date someone will be appointed.

The Head of Labor Market Enforcement, a position held by Taylor through January, oversees the various agencies responsible for protecting workers’ rights. His offer to continue unpaid, at least until a replacement could be found, was rejected.

Shadow Secretary of State for Employment, Andy McDonald, said: The business minister claims to be on the side of the workers, but the actions speak louder than words. The fact that he sat on hand while the position responsible for the enforcement of workers’ rights, including the minimum wage, was vacant, tells us what we need to know about his priorities and shows that the government is not ready to address social insecurity and inequality. give. rectal.

Taylor, who led the review of Teresa May’s workers’ rights and practices, said bad employers should name, be ashamed, and pay fines, speaking about how workers are treated during the epidemic.

And he accused the government of criticizing the government’s ankles against the Tori declaration to establish a single agency responsible for enforcement of employment law.

His contract was allowed to expire at the end of January, and he was away after an offer was made that he would remain temporary to oversee the shrug of an important thing.

With a long delay, the ministers argued that they did not take the promised reforms for the gig economy seriously. Now the Labor Party has accused the government of putting workers at the mercy of the mayor, as if things were getting worse. McDonald has emphasized practices such as fire and re-hiring, and people will either reapply for their positions on worse terms, or face layoffs that have been re-focused in recent months.

He said the epidemic was sinister and shed light on this, including the use of re-employment tactics and the lack of employment protection for those in the gig economy.

Now is the time for Covid to ensure the UK we rebuild after reflecting the priorities of the British people with strong employment protection and fair wages. But this government thinks it’s time to get back to business as usual for all conversations.

A BEIS spokesperson said: The Business Minister is clearly aware that protecting and strengthening workers’ rights is a top priority for this government, and we have made it one of the world’s best record of workers’ rights, including generous vacation pay and high workplace safety standards. We are proud to have it. .

It makes sense to take the time to consider who is best suited for the role of head of the labor market, and we clearly know that temporary vacancies do not affect the rights or enforcement of workers.

