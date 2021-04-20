Water warriors: American women unite to fight for water justice | American News





Deanna Miller Berry was first informed of the many complaints about the water supply in Denmark and South Carolina, during her 2017 election campaign.

For at least a decade, residents of the rural, predominantly black, low-income town knew something was going on and tried to sound the alarm bells, Berry said. Many people [were] complaining that they were starting to get sick, to lose their hair and to have skin problems.

Berry lost this race for mayor, but continued to fight for access to drinking water and sanitation. After teaming up with a group from Flint, Mich., Another predominantly black, low-income community with a history of contaminated water, Berry learned that Denmark was allowing HaloSan, a pesticide not approved by the EPA. , to be pumped into the city’s water supply. Although Denmark told residents in 2018 that it had stopped using HaloSan, Berry said the work to ensure residents have access to clean, affordable water is not over.

More than 2 million people living in the United States lack access to safe drinking water and sanitation, according to a report from the US Water Alliance, a nonprofit focused on sustainable access to water in the country. Experts say extreme weather events associated with the climate crisis are likely to exacerbate existing problems with water infrastructure in the United States, and poor communities are likely to feel the effects of climate change first. on access to drinking water.

The pandemic has made the problem of lack of access to safe drinking water and sanitation even more pressing and pressing, said Maureen Taylor, a longtime activist in Detroit, Michigan, who is battling price hikes and similar closures in the city, she said. have greatly affected low-income residents. You have to wash your hands, she said. How are you going to do this if your water is cut off?

Women, especially women of color, were deeply rooted in the water justice movement even before the movement’s official origins in the early 1990s, when a national coalition of activists and academics s ‘is gathered for the first national summit on environmental leadership of people of color, said Dr Dorceta Taylor, professor at the Yales School of the Environment and specialist in the environmental justice movement.

Even though you see many types of references to the fathers of environmental justice, there are grandmothers, mothers and women who have been doing it from the start in all aspects of justice, Taylor said.

Many of these women came together to share strategies, support each other and lead the broader national battle for water justice in ways they could not as individuals, say the people. experts.

If the toilet or sewage is flowing back into the house, his wives take care of it Catherine Coleman Flowers

If the toilet or sewage is flowing back into the house, his wives take care of it and try to protect themselves and their children too, said Catherine Coleman Flowers, founder of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice and county activist. of Lowndes, Alabama. So, I’m not surprised that most of the water warriors I’ve met are women.

There are several families living in this town who don’t have water in their homes right now because we can’t afford to pay for clean water, said Berry, who herself doesn’t. no running water for three weeks since the beginning of March because she cannot afford to pay. his water bill.

Berry said the cost of getting the water back on line after being unable to make payments in January or February would be nearly $ 2,800, or four times his rent. Every day, she receives 25 to 60 calls a day from residents unable to pay their own water bills who are afraid to drink water even if it was affordable. We weren’t going to believe what the devil told us, she said. They felt comfortable poisoning this city for 10 years.

Although Covid-19 paused many larger gatherings between activists in places like Detroit and Denmark, South Carolina, relationships between women working on water activism in different communities continued. to be at the heart of their organization. And that advocates like Berry, who lives in a small southern town, have deep ties to activists in places like Flint is no accident.

From the start, there was a collective understanding that in order to prevent bad actors from simply moving the problem from one marginalized community to another, water justice activists had to communicate and work together, Taylor said. Everyone understood that to build a movement, you had to know yourself, she said. What may appear local or hyper-local on the surface is in fact connected.

For activist BarbiAnn Maynard, in Martin County, Kentucky, a poor rural and predominantly white county, according to the U.S. census, which has had decades of problems with drinking water pollution, the fight for equity in water has always exceeded the problems in it. community. We have a major water crisis in the United States, she said, and just because it doesn’t make the headlines in all of these small towns doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

Maynard, who has worked alongside other activists such as Flowers for more than 20 years, said she is contacted by activists from small towns like hers, seeking advice several times a week.

They’re like, you’ve been doing this for so long that we want to learn from you and your experiences that way, we don’t have to do the same things and go through this whole 20 year long process. We want to start where you are now.

For young activists like Calandra Davis, 31, in Jackson, Mississippi, who recently made headlines after locals went weeks without running water, even though they were not in direct contact with warriors from the water in other cities they are still building from previous years. justice efforts for water and the environment. A lot of people have been doing this job for years, Davis said. So, relied on decades of movement work.

Back in Denmark, Berry said she believed that together women like her could use their coalition to push for water and environmental justice on a larger scale despite her plight.

We know the only way to do it is together, said Berry. Women know how to work together and make sure that we have a certain level of fighting within us and just weren’t willing to back down when it comes to what we believe in.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos