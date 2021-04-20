US military approves plans for future tactical space layer





U.S. Army leaders in WASHINGTON have approved plans to explore the use of low-earth orbit satellites to give soldiers dedicated surveillance, navigation and imagery capabilities.

The Armys effort is referred to as the Tactical Space Layer and is led by US Armys Futures Command, based in Austin, Texas.

Futures Command, in an April 19 press release, said it had received approval for the rapid experimentation and prototyping efforts of tactical space sensors with supporting ground equipment.

One of the desired capabilities for the tactical space layer is positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), a service that is provided by US Global Positioning System satellites. The army fears that adversaries in a conflict will block the GPS and wish to have back-up systems. The military also wants satellites for surveillance and reconnaissance.

The tactical space layer will provide deep area detection, rapid targeting and unparalleled battlefield situational awareness, said Lt. Col. Travis Tallman, director of the Future Commands tactical space signature effort. Leveraging the tactical spatial layer will further enable precision long-range firing and ground maneuvering in environments subject to GPS.

Space is an important part of battlefield domination, said Willie Nelson, who leads the FCM team provided by Futures Commands in Huntsville, Alabama.

The tactical spatial layer will help inform future registration and shopping programs, he said.

The use of satellites is part of a larger Army Futures Command project to link ground forces with those operating in air, sea and space.

In 2019, an interagency memorandum of understanding for the tactical space layer was signed by the Secretary of the Army, the Director of the National Reconnaissance Office, the Director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and the Director of Defense Intelligence. .

The Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command, which has worked on space experiments such as the recently launched Gunsmoke-J satellite, is supporting the space layer tactical effort, said Thomas Webber, director of the SMDC technical center. . “As the Army’s space and high altitude promoter, it makes sense that the SMDC would play a critical role in providing a tactical space layer for the military.

SMDC Col. Timothy Dalton said the tactical space layer is the first big step in identifying and establishing validated military needs in the space mission area.

The tactical space layer will be integrated with an existing ground station called the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) that the military uses to process data from ground and air sensors.

The Armys tactical space layer is different from the transport layer which is planned by the Defense Departments Space Development Agency and will be deployed in low earth orbit from 2022.

