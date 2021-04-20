UK Competition Watcher Temporarily Clears Asda Deal





Competition regulators in the UK have tentatively approved the acquisition of Asda, the UK’s third-largest supermarket chain, if the owners of gas station company EG Group address concerns over possible loss of competition in 36 regions.

The move could pave the way for private equity firm TDR Capital and billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa to take over a retailer that was acquired and co-owned in February.

They were banned from making management decisions until the Competitive Markets Authority was deliberated.

“We are concerned that the merger could lead to higher prices for drivers in certain regions of the UK,” said Joel Bamford, CMA’s senior director of mergers.

However, if the company can provide a clear solution to address our concerns, we will not do an in-depth two-step investigation,” Bamford added. The CMA has requested a legally binding proposal to resolve the issue.

In a statement, the brothers and TDR said they would “constructively” cooperate with the CMA to “achieve satisfactory results for all parties.”

Asda’s gas station will be sold to EG, a highly leveraged group that will incur an additional $1 billion in debt for purchase in the transaction, a key part of the complex financial package behind the grocery chain acquisition.

Founded for over 20 years by Blackburn-based siblings, EG Group has grown rapidly with debt funding acquisitions after investing in TDR in 2014 and has 395 charging stations in the UK. The company has 5 working days to provide remedies to address competition issues.

Rather than face the prospects of a two-phase investigation that could last for several months and could delay Asda’s restructuring, it is more likely to offer to sell the front yard in the affected area.

Andrew Taylor, co-founder of consulting firm Aldwych, said the new owners of Asda could satisfy the CMA by selling less than 10% of EG Group’s UK sites, as most local issues are likely to be solved by individual gas station sales. Partner and former senior director of the Competition Committee, the pioneer of CMA.

CMA found that at the national level, there were few incentives to restrain Issas from stepping into supermarkets using Asda’s competitive fuel prices and promotions.

This decision was “feeling generous” for TDR and the brothers, Taylor said. When EG buys the site, “you can adopt a different pricing strategy than Asda,” he said.

Issas doesn’t yet have control over Asda, but the company has announced a series of initiatives to focus on value and reduce operating costs.

In-store baking, Ridge plans to cease its store management role and close two “dark stores” used for e-commerce fulfillment in London. It also allows you to sell more with fewer products by reducing the range.

Asda will also introduce more concessions to the supermarket after initial trials with DIY chain B&Q and toy retailer The Entertainer, but denied plans to sell clothing label George.

Sell-and-lease-back transactions are expected to reduce the current high percentage of freehold stores and distribution centers, and release capital to reduce debt to finance the acquisition.

Issas needs to find someone to replace Asda’s CEO Roger Burnley. He said he would withdraw. Last week, the supermarket group promoted Deputy Financial Officer John Fallon to Director of Finance. He will replace Rob McWilliam, who plans to leave when his contract ends in the second half of this year.

