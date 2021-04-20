COVID: United States advises against travel to 80% of countries in the world





The State Department will release travel advice for each country in the coming week.

WASHINGTON The State Department on Monday urged Americans to reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit about 80% of the world’s countries because of the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has not received a global warning against international travel since August, when the guidelines were revoked by the Trump administration.

The advice issued by the ministry is not a formal global advice. Instead, he says the State Department will begin using standards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as it prepares health and safety guidelines for each country. Due to these standards, around 80% of countries will be classified as level 4 or will not travel.

Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20%, but not so categorically. He says people planning to visit these countries should reconsider before continuing.

The department did not disclose which countries would fall into which category. This will become known as the published guidelines individually for each country in the coming week.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented risks for travelers. In light of these risks, the State Department urges U.S. citizens to reconsider all overseas travel, he said.

The ministry said the new classifications do not necessarily reflect changes in the health situation of countries, but rather an adjustment of the criteria on which it bases the alerts.

State Department assessments for COVID-19 include infection rates as well as the availability of local testing and treatment.

