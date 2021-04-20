PRECIOUS-Gold advances slightly on weaker dollar and US yields





* Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields are below 1.6%

* The dollar falls almost seven weeks lower

* Spot gold may slide into the range of $ 1744 to $ 1758 / oz – technical details (redesign, add comment, update prices)

April 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, falling below a seven-week high reached in the previous session, supported by lower yields on U.S. Treasuries and a weaker dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $ 1,770.40 an ounce at 12:15 GMT, after hitting $ 1,789.77 on Monday, its highest since February 25. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $ 1,772.70 an ounce. The fact that the bond market appears to be stabilizing a bit is helping gold, said Rhona OConnell, analyst at StoneX.

Yields on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries fell below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-performing bullion.

A weaker dollar provided additional support for gold. The dollar index hit an almost seven-week low against its rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Gold may rise further because there is too much liquidity in the market and it will stay that way for a while, although we have the green shoots of the recovery that look quite strong in some areas, OConnell added.

Bullion, also seen as a hedge against inflation, has lost more than 6% so far this year as higher bond yields have blunted the appeal of the unproductive commodity. Bullion rose 25% last year.

Technically, gold’s inability to break resistance at $ 1,785 could drop it to a range of $ 1,744 to $ 1,758 an ounce, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Global stocks retreated further from Tuesday’s record highs, as high sovereign bond yields and rising global COVID-19 cases prompted investors to question high stock valuations.

Silver gained 0.2% to $ 25.85 an ounce, palladium fell 2.1% to $ 2,753.50 and platinum fell 1.7% to $ 1,185.55.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru. Editing by Barbara Lewis and Mark Potter

