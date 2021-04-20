Former US Vice President Walter Mondale Dies at 93 | Political news





Former US Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who told voters to expect a tax hike if he won the presidency, died on Monday, US media reported. He was 93 years old.

No cause has been given for Mondales’ death, according to reports citing a statement from his family.

Well, my time has come. I look forward to joining Joan and Eleanor, Mondale said in a statement to her staff and made public after her death, referring to his late wife Joan, who died in 2014, and her daughter Eleanor, who died in 2011 at the age of 51 years old. Before I left, I wanted to tell you how much you mean to me.

Mondales served as vice president under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend WalterMondale, whom I consider to be the best vice president in our country’s history, Carter said in a statement, sending condolences to his former number two family.

He was an invaluable partner and excellent servant to the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world.

Mondale has become a more committed vice president than many who came before him. He played a key role in strengthening the sometimes frayed relationship between the Carters White House and Democrat-controlled Congress.

Prior to his time in the White House, Mondale had served as attorney general of his home state, Minnesota, from 1960 to 1964, then U.S. senator for that state from 1964 to 1976.

After Carter left, Mondale became Ambassador to Japan between 1993 and 1996.

Kind and dignified until the end

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, also of Minnesota, mourned Mondales’ passing, calling him kind and dignified until the end, while former President Barack Obama said Mondale was championing progressive causes and changing the role of vice -President.

Current vice president Kamala Harris said in a statement that his predecessor had led a life of extraordinary service and called him so generous with his wit and wisdom over the years.

President Joe Biden spoke about some of his fondest memories of Mondale, including being one of the first to greet Biden when he arrived in the US Senate.

It was with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of Vice President Walter Mondale, but with great gratitude we were able to call one of our country’s most dedicated patriots and officials a dear friend and mentor, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a report.

In this file photo, former US Vice President Walter Mondale delivers his acceptance speech [File: Bill Alkofer/AFP]WalterFrederick FritzMondale was born on January 5, 1928 in the small town of Ceylon, Minnesota. The son of a Methodist pastor and a music teacher, he traveled through several small towns in the southern part of the state throughout his childhood.

At 20, Mondale became District Director in Congress for Hubert Humphreys’ successful campaign in the Senate. Humphrey would later become the political mentor of the Mondales.

Mondale began his national political career in 1964, when he was appointed to the Senate seat Humphreys, the latter having resigned to become vice-president.

Civil rights champion

A strong supporter of civil rights, Mondal has defended throughout his career in the Senate for education, housing, the rights of migrant workers and child nutrition.

He ran for the White House in 1984, taking on Republican Ronald Reagan. Mondale chose U.S. Representative Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate, making him the first presidential candidate of a major party to put a woman on the run. ticket.

During his campaign, he sadly told voters to expect a tax hike if he won, which would later define the race.

In the election, say, Mondale won only Minnesota and the District of Columbia.

I did my best, he said the day after the vote.

Mondale served as the United States’ ambassador to Japan under Bill Clinton and he sought to increase trade between the two countries.

He maintained his relationship with the Clintons and, in 2008, initially endorsed Hillary Clinton as president. He changed his endorsement after Obama got the nomination.

Mondale married his wife, Joan Adams Mondale, in 1955. The couple had three children: sons Ted and William and daughter Eleanor.

Ted and William followed their father into politics and public service, while Eleanor became a radio reporter.

Joan died in 2014 after a long illness and Eleanor died in 2011 from brain cancer. Memorial plans will be announced later for Minnesota and Washington, DC, the Mondale family said.

