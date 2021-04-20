Mercedes-Benz unveils the EQB, its first electric SUV for the US market





Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 AMG range: advantages and disadvantages

Armed with the sleek styling and premium quality of Mercedes-Benz, the GLA entered the crowded premium compact crossover market last year. It has since been offered in its only GLA 200 AMG Line variant. And no, there is no V8 under the hood. The three letters mean that this GLA wears exterior and interior trim inspired by cars from the German brand’s tuning division. What’s under the hood is a 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 163 hp and 250 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The GLA 200 AMG range is priced at 3,390,000 pesos. Read on to find out what the GLA offers you in exchange for money (and what it doesn’t). Benefits 1. Details inspired by AMG While we don’t have the full-fledged 300bhp GLA AMG, this AMG-Line GLA will get you close enough to the real deal, at least in terms of the design details. The AMG-Line features a front bumper with deeper and wider air dams, Mercedes-Benz signature “Diamond” grille with chrome pins, side skirts, 19-inch AMG wheels with two spokes, a lowered suspension and an aluminum look. roof rails. Inside, the sporty details continue with ‘Artico’ artificial leather seats with a seemingly grippy material called ‘Dinamica’, carbon fiber trim on the door panels and dashboard, a roof liner black and AMG brand floor mats. 2. Safety The GLA 200 AMG range may seem sporty, but it also contains a host of safety features. The Key Safety Kit includes Active Brake Assist, which stops the car when it detects an impending collision with other cars and pedestrians. Attention Assist informs the driver if he is too tired to drive. There are airbags on all sides of the cabin, and a driver’s knee bag will provide cushion on impact. 3. Equipped The GLA comes with the expected high-end amenities such as rain-sensing windshield wipers, LED front and rear headlights and Active Park Assist, a feature that performs steering tasks while parking. in parallel. The GLA’s engine is shut off at traffic lights with a start / stop function, then restarted when the driver takes their foot off the brake. This function saves fuel. With Dynamic Select, the driver can choose which performance characteristics the GLA can offer: Eco, Comfort and Sport. The fourth mode, Individual, allows the driver to tailor the way the car is driven, depending on their mood or when they are late for a meeting. Inside, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) can mirror their phone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a seven-inch touchscreen, and can take voice commands with Linguatronic. The screen can also display the image from the rear view camera. Cons 1. No third row At this price point, many consumers can expect two additional seats in the five-seater GLA. They can opt for larger offerings from Mercedes-Benz or opt for more affordable seven-seater SUVs from mainstream brands. While it’s not the GLA’s fault, consumers seem to be passing up compact crossovers in favor of the seven-seater, even though they will hardly ever use the extra row. The same problem can be seen in the mainstream SUV market. Verdict The appearance and technology of the GLA is worth considering. And as has been the case for many years, the three-pointed star will be the symbol of your success. Mercedes-Benz Pictures Also Read: More Than Riding the Tide: Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 AMG Line Variant Mercedes Benz PH Starts Pre-Orders for New SA-Class Mercedes-AMG Brief Overview

