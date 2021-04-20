Daily US data as of April 20





A group of teens serving as “ Covid-19 student ambassadors ” joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer to receive a dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine at Ford Field during an event to promote and encourage Michigan residents to go get vaccinated on April 6, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

Matthew Hatcher | Getty Images

The United States maintains a rate of 3 million reported vaccinations per day, as the country marches towards President Joe Biden’s goal of 200 million vaccines administered in his first 100 days as president.

More than 195 million shots have reportedly been administered since Biden’s inauguration on Monday, with 11 days remaining in the 100-day period.

The Biden administration had initially announced a target of 100 million shots during this period reached after 58 days in the presidency. Biden announced the new target on March 25, by which time the country had increased the vaccination campaign to 2.5 million shots per day and was already on the verge of reaching the 200 million mark.

At the current rate of vaccination, the final count of vaccines administered in Biden’s first 100 days would approach 230 million.

On Monday, Biden announced that all American adults are now eligible to receive a Covid vaccine.

American vaccines administered

With 2.2 million reported vaccinations given on Monday, the United States now averages 3.1 million vaccines per day over the past week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The break on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains in place. The single shot inoculation has accounted for 7.9 million of the 212 million total vaccines administered to date, according to the CDC, and is responsible for about 9% of Americans who are fully vaccinated.

United States share of vaccinated population

About 40% of the US population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine and 26% are fully vaccinated.

CDC data shows that more than half of people 18 and older, and 80% of those 65 and older, are at least partially vaccinated.

Covid cases in the United States

The United States reports about 67,100 new infections per day, based on a seven-day average of data reported by Johns Hopkins University. This figure is well below the country’s winter peak, when the average number of daily cases exceeded 250,000 per day, but more in line with figures seen during last summer’s surge.

Average daily number of cases on the rise in 19 states and Washington, DC

Covid Deaths in the United States

The seven-day average of daily Covid-19 deaths in the United States is 714, and the nationwide death toll has exceeded 567,600 since the start of the pandemic.

Daily Covid deaths have followed a downward trend from the winter peaks of the pandemic in recent months.

