Launching a new global partnership to combat the pandemic of the future





The International Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP) will support the PM’s goal to reduce vaccine development time for new diseases to 100 days. The partnership will be presided over by Sir Patrick Vallance, UK’s top scientific advisor, and will report to the leaders at the Junes G7 Summit. for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) also supports global vaccine supply and development.

The government today (April 20) will launch a New Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP) to save lives from future diseases and prevent another pandemic.

The PPP is the UK G7 on how to meet the Prime Minister’s ambition to reduce the time to develop and distribute high-quality vaccines against new diseases from 300 to 100 days with additional funding to support CEPI work on global vaccine supplies. I will advise the presidency. Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific advisor, will be chaired.

Public-private partnerships will bring industry, international organizations and leading experts together. They will provide recommendations to deliver ambitious goals for faster development of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics through greater global collaboration on research and development, manufacturing, clinical trials, and data sharing.

The 16 million investment will support the development of new strain-specific vaccines by funding critical research and development and global vaccine manufacturing capabilities to quickly respond to the threat of new strains. CEPI will work to coordinate the research, development, and manufacturing of vaccines, helping to ensure that millions of doses of the vaccine are available for emergency use for 100 days after strain concerns are identified.

The PPP is holding its first official meeting today at a two-day virtual pandemic preparedness partnership conference held under the UK G7 Presidency.

Prior to the meeting, Matt Hancock said:

The Covid epidemic has shook the world, but united our determination to ensure that disease does not have such an impact in the future.

As G7 Chairman, the UK has decided to work with partners to build a better environment from coronavirus and to strengthen global preparedness for future epidemics.

This new group of experts will lead in the future efforts to protect everyone from new diseases and save lives.

COVID-19 has shown that high-quality vaccines can be developed and distributed much faster than previously imagined. We brought the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership together to see if this could be further accelerated and applied to drug development and diagnostic testing.

A group of experts from around the world will advise the UK G7 Presidency on how to accelerate and expand the development of effective vaccines, treatments and diagnostics to save lives from potentially pandemic future diseases, and I hope that such an important work can be undertaken. looking forward. .

Melinda Gates, a philanthropist and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said:

The global response to COVID-19 has proven that we are most successful when bringing scientists, businesses, governments and collective action together through multilateral organizations. This partnership allows the G7 government to create a roadmap for building a safe, secure and fair future for everyone.

The partnership will report to leaders at the Junes G7 Summit in Cornwall, along with a roadmap outlining the actions the G7 can take to protect people from future epidemics.

PPP includes WHO Vaccine Envoy Andrew Witty, Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford and a member of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Scientific Advisory Board, Sir John Bell, COVAX Facility Gavi, Aurelia Nguyen, and Chief Executive Officer of the Infectious Disease Preparedness and Innovation Alliance (CEPI) Richard Hatchett.

Industry members include Novartis’ Global Head of Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, John Tsai, Vice President of Biopharmaceutical R&D at AstraZeneca, Mene Pangalos, Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer, Mikael Dolsten and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnsen & Johnsen, Paul Stoffels.

These experts will join G7 Partners’ scientific advisors and will play a key role in making recommendations into actionable roadmaps over the next two months through a series of meetings ahead of the June Leaders Summit.

Health Minister Matt Hancock launches a virtual pandemic preparedness partnership conference today. This two-day event brings together representatives and experts from around the world to discuss the challenges and opportunities to transform pandemic preparedness and the importance of public-private and international partnerships to prevent future diseases.

Melinda Gates, a philanthropist and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will speak with members at the end of the meeting to discuss the important role the group plays in ensuring an equitable recovery for pandemic preparedness and strengthening cooperation.

Full list of members of the PPP Operations Group:

Chairman-Sir Patrick Vallance-Chief Scientific Advisor to the UK Government Sir Andrew Witty, United Health Group CEO Sir John Bell-Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University and Member of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Scientific Advisory Board Martin Landray-Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the University of Oxford. Dame Anne Johnson-Professor of Infectious Epidemiology UCL Sir Jim ONeill-Former Goldman Sachs President of Wealth Management and Former Treasury Secretary Minouche Shafik-LSE Director and Former Vice President of the Bank of England Aurelia Nguyen-Executive Director Office COVAX Facility, Gavi Sir Jeremy Farrar-Wellcome Trust Director and Chair of the WHO R&D Blueprint Scientific Advisory Group. John-Arne Rottingen-ACT-A Co-Chair, G20 High Level Independent Panel (HLIP) to finance epidemic preparedness and response, and Global Health Ambassador of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Peter Sands-Managing Director-Global Fund Richard Hatchett-Chief Executive Officer CEPI Sergio Carmona-Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer FIND Soumya Swaminathan-Chief Scientist WHO John Tsai-Global Drug Development Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis Sir Mene Pangalos-Biopharmaceuticals R & D Vice President, AstraZeneca Mikael Dolsten-Chief Scientific Officer, Pfizer Paul Stoffels-Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, J & J Roger Connor-President Global Vaccines, GSK June Raine-Chief Executive Officer, MHRA

Note to editors:

The PPP meeting is a private event. More information about the G7 can be found on our website at g7uk.org.

