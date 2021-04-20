US Ambassador to Russia returns home for ‘consultations’ amid difficult relationshipExBulletin





John Sullivan, the US ambassador to Russia, spoke to the media last year in Moscow. In a statement Tuesday, Sullivan said it was important for him to speak directly to “my new colleagues in the Biden administration” about US-Russian relations. Pavel Golovkin / AP .

The US ambassador to Russia is back in Washington for “consultations” after President Biden imposed a new round of sanctions on Moscow last week, including the expulsion of 10 diplomats quickly followed by reciprocal action from the Kremlin.

A brief statement from the US Embassy in Moscow said on Tuesday that Ambassador John Sullivan was returning to the United States this week after his Russian counterpart was recalled amid increasingly strained relations between the two countries.

“I think it’s important for me to speak directly with my new colleagues in the Biden administration in Washington about the current state of bilateral relations between the United States and Russia,” said Sullivan, who has been appointed. by former President Donald Trump and took over. as US Ambassador last year.

“Also, I haven’t seen my family for over a year, and that’s another big reason for me to come home for a visit,” he added. Sullivan said he would return to Moscow “in the coming weeks before any meeting between Presidents Biden and Putin”.

Last week, Biden signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for a major cyber breach blamed on the Kremlin that ultimately penetrated computer systems operated by U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security. The sanctions were also aimed at punishing Moscow for other alleged acts, including meddling in the 2020 US presidential election. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the cyberattack or election interference.

In the wake of the US sanctions, Russia has recalled its ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has publicly suggested that the United States should also recall Sullivan.

“Now is the time for the United States to use common sense and turn its back on confrontation,” Lavrov said in a statement. “Otherwise, a series of painful decisions for the American side will be implemented.”

Last month, Biden stepped up his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a “killer,” adding to the volume of increasingly sour relations between Washington and Moscow.

Despite each nation’s ambassador recall and the ongoing rhetorical battle between Washington and Moscow, there are indications that the two sides still want to engage with each other. Putin, for example, accepted Biden’s invitation to a virtual climate summit later this week and is expected to speak. And Biden said he was open to a one-on-one summit with the Russian leader.

In addition to election interference and the cyberattack, the United States has also expressed concern over reports that the Kremlin has offered bounties to the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan and the poisoning of the leader of the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny and his continued detention. In recent days, Navalny, who has gone on a three-week hunger strike in prison, is said to be on the verge of death.

Meanwhile, Russia has reportedly massed troops along its border with Ukraine, a move that alarmed Kiev, which fears a repeat of Moscow’s 2014 infiltration and annexation of Crimea.

