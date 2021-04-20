UK, German and Australian regulators consolidate against Big Tech





Antitrust regulators in Britain, Germany and Australia launched an integrated attack on the domination of the Internet giants Tuesday, warning that the epidemic was not an excuse to approve the deal.

Three regulators at the forefront of global attempts to control large corporations like Facebook and Google warn that the epidemic has accelerated focusing its power on the hands of a handful of people and will have an increasingly skeptical view. Of affiliate.

At a fictitious event to make a statement Tuesday morning, UK Competition and Markets Commissioner Andrea Coscelli said he had anticipated “great pressure” from companies citing the need for post-pandemic reconstruction to justify mergers and investments. .

“We are clearly in a difficult economic situation. Someone who comes with an investment plan is attractive. However. . . This is really about the mid-term. It’s all about having a market structure that will be available to consumers every day.”

“The epidemic should not be used to relax the criteria by which mergers are ultimately evaluated,” the three regulators said.

German cartel office Bundeskartellamt directly targeted Facebook’s business model in 2019, which blocked the company from pooling user data without consent. Meanwhile, Australia recently forced Silicon Valley giants Facebook and Google to pay for news, and the CMA waged an antitrust war against Google and Apple.

“There was a very well-known digital platform issue in Australia, where most platforms have built a strong presence through acquisitions,” said Rod Sims, chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. “Together we can have a strong voice on these important issues,” he said.

Sims added: “Companies have clear incentives for acquisitions, gaining market dominance, and price increases. . . We now have full knowledge, from advisors to mergers, often implying that mergers are always good, but that’s not the case and that view hurts our economy.”

Three regulators say the epidemic has exacerbated the risky tendency to focus and are increasingly skeptical about the benefits of the alliance.

Andreas Mundt, head of the German cartel office, said: [were] Already wrestling with the platform’s ecosystem, digital gatekeepers, and their impact on the economy and antitrust. . . But, of course, the epidemic served as a facilitator here and we know that [Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon] I won this crisis.”

Coscelli also said in the past that global regulators have approved a merger that has had detrimental consequences for consumers in markets including accounting dominated by four major companies: Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PwC.

“Very often when you look at the market, you realize at some point in the past that there were mergers that really shouldn’t happen,” he said, saying that Google acquired online advertising firm DoubleClick in 2007 as “a number of matters”.

In another warning to businesses, regulators say they are increasingly less likely to accept promises to change their behavior. In the past, global regulators have embraced both the behavioral and structural “remedies” of the merger group to close the deal.

Sims said: “Behavioral therapies are asking companies to do things they don’t care about. . . We find that behavioral business is not going as we would expect. . . It hardly works.”

His remarks came after the European Commission in December approved the acquisition of Google’s technology company, Fitbit, after Google promised a series of “action remedies”. ACCC did not accept this.

