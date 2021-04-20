How the United States is trying to catch up on electric vehicles





Moving the needle will require a fundamental rethink of how Americans build, buy and use their vehicles, from meeting the growing demand for rare earth minerals used in batteries to creating an accessible grid. charging stations across the country.

The challenges of turning the United States into a world leader in electric vehicles are growing increasingly important as the Biden administration seeks to galvanize action on climate change this week at a White House global summit aimed at to extract ambitious commitments from other countries. The largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States is car and truck exhaust emissions.

Biden’s infrastructure plan provides $ 174 billion for electric vehicles, including tax cuts for buyers and programs to meet its goal of installing half a million charging stations by the end of the decade.

Money will face a series of challenges. Right now, it’s virtually impossible to buy an electric vehicle made in the United States with American parts. Much of the supply chain, from lithium-ion batteries to brushless motors, takes place outside of the United States, in countries like China, Japan, and even the Congo.

“America is in a race against economic competitors like China to appropriate the electric vehicle market and supply chains for critical materials like lithium and cobalt will determine whether we win or lose,” he recently said. said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

U.S. consumers routinely cite high costs for electric vehicles, fewer options for the models they love, and the challenge of conveniently recharging vehicles as the reasons they still prefer gas combustion engines.

It’s the high cost of electric vehicle batteries, which can be about a third of the price of an electric vehicle, that pushes their prices above those of traditional cars and trucks. But automakers say technological innovations, along with larger-scale production, can reduce those costs to the point where consumers will soon no longer have to choose between tailpipe emissions and their wallets.

Automakers and political leaders are betting that these barriers will collapse soon.

“We can’t forget that the playbook has already been played,” said Karen Felton, who oversees electrical and utilities consulting for Ernst & Young. “We can look to China, we can look to European countries and see what works and what is needed.”

Biden’s focus on building American-made cars with unions represents another uphill battle, especially when it comes to his goal of using the purchasing power of the federal government through his own fleet of hundreds of thousands of vehicles to stimulate the nascent electric vehicle industry.

All electric vehicles made in the United States are made either with a non-union workforce, like Teslas, or with mostly imported parts, failing Biden’s “all-American” test. This week, the United Auto Workers pleaded with GM to pay full union wages to workers in its joint ventures, such as building the EV components for Ultium Cells, calling it “a moral obligation.”

Tesla vehicles charge at a charging station in San Mateo, Calif., September 22, 2020.David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

As parts become cars available for purchase from the dealership, the challenge for consumers is to find a way to recharge them that fits their lifestyle. Auto industry analysts say the typical potential EV buyer has ‘range anxiety’ – the fear that a vehicle will run out of power before it runs out. there is a convenient way to recharge it.

And then there is the need for public infrastructure in the form of changing stations.

Orlando, Florida has been working on installing hundreds of charging stations, in part to boost the use of electric vehicles in the tourist destination’s massive rental car sector. Mayor Buddy Dyer says the city is also developing land use codes that will require future parking lots to have charging stations or be wired with electrical conduits to facilitate installation in the future.

“It’s always been one of those chicken and egg tricks: do you have the electric vehicles or do you have the charging infrastructure?” Dyer said. “I think it’s pretty clear that in order to have an increase in electric vehicles, the government and other entities need to invest.”

As older cars and trucks are phased out and increasingly replaced by electric vehicles, the demand for electric utilities will increase even more as they are under pressure to generate more of this energy at home. from renewable sources like wind and solar power.

This means a careful and constant rebalancing of the country’s electricity grid, which requires that electricity supply and demand be kept roughly equal. Vehicles that charge at home consume electricity at night when demand on the electricity grid is lower or even sell electricity back to the grid during times of high demand.

“It’s a phenomenon that has lasted for 20 years. It’s not like we have to do it overnight, ”said Pasquale Romano, CEO of the ChargePoint EV charging network. “You break a big problem down into little pieces every year.”

Josh lederman

Jacob Ward contributed.

