



The new smart highway must be equipped with radar technology before it opens to detect stopped vehicles, the government said some activists did not go far enough to ensure driver safety.

Transport Minister Grant Sapps said the UK’s existing smart highways will now revamp the technology by September 2022, six months earlier than originally promised.

However, some families of victims rejected the action and demanded that the hard shoulders be restored with the Labor Party. The union also said there were not enough road traffic management to handle the emergency even after the vehicle was detected.

Smart highways that turn hard shoulders into active lanes and use overhead electronic signs to limit speed or close lanes have been criticized after a series of catastrophic crashes in which suspended vehicles collide.

Shapps launched an action plan to improve safety a year ago, but it has not stopped the further introduction of smart highways, which are considered the cheapest and least intrusive way to add capacity to congested roads.

In addition to installing radar detection for emergencies, Highways England will upgrade its cameras to find and then prosecute drivers who ignore the red X and drive along closed lanes.

Shapps said: Despite the data that fatalities are less likely to occur on catenary highways than on conventional highways, not all drivers necessarily feel safe.

Meera Naran, an independent road safety activist whose 8-year-old son Dev died in a highway crash at M6 in 2018, said it was a positive step in the right direction.

But Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason Mercer died on a smart highway in June 2019, told PA news agency: In all cases, what is lacking in returning stiff shoulders is not allowed. The coroner of Mercers’ death found that the lack of hard shoulders was a factor and that such highways consistently pose a risk of future death.

The Labor Party said it would continue to press Shapps to immediately restore hard shoulders while a full safety review was undertaken. Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon said: The ministers seem to have decided to ignore the petitions of those who have already lost their loved ones and the coroners who have investigated their deaths.

The AA said more emergency evacuation areas were the most urgent, but added that the revised climate emergency targets and working from home have questioned the need for smart highway expansion.

The Prospect union said the decline in traffic police officers also hindered safety. Garry Graham, the next secretary-general, said: Technology can identify breakdowns, but you need an operator to spot a problem, and traffic management to fix it.

