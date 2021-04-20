American innovation is the only solution to a global climate crisis





WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In testimony before the United States House Special Committee on the Climate Crisis today, Heather Reams, executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES), called lawmakers to take immediate action against the threat of climate change by supporting American innovators.

At the hearing titled “Advocating for Climate Action: Creating New Jobs and Catalyzing Economic Growth,” Reams commended Congress for successfully passing the first comprehensive U.S. energy legislation in addition to decade, the Energy Act of 2020, and called on them to continue the difficult work of legislating on two-party solutions that work for all Americans.

Discussing the global scale of the threat of climate change, Reams reminded committee lawmakers that the United States has done a remarkable job of reducing its carbon emissions, while continuing to grow its economy, but that “ Global emissions are increasing, as global energy demand increases, mainly due to rising living standards in developing countries. “

“As a result,” Reams said, “US climate and energy policy must foster innovations that work as well for India as it does for Indiana. Just focusing on achieving net zero by 2050 here in the United States probably won’t produce what it needs for poor countries. Do the same. “

She recommended three guiding principles for climate policies that work, “First, reduce energy prices, not energy choices. Second, reduce our emissions, not our economy. And third, export American innovation, not energy. American jobs. ”

She urged lawmakers to “invest in American innovators, possibly the most powerful source of good the world has ever known.” Empower and protect them. Give them access to resources like our world-class federal labs and plentiful private sector capital. Give them. strong protection of intellectual property, especially against foreign threats. Finally, make the government a partner in the work, not a barrier, so that it can build facilities and a skilled workforce here in the United States to scale up manufacturing and access global markets. “

Reams called for new energy technologies “spanning multiple sources and sectors that can be scaled up for deployment around the world” stating that they “must be affordable and reliable and, more importantly, at a cost globally. competitive with today’s conventional energy “to meet the challenges of a world that continues to depend on fossil fuels. Reams also reminded the committee that strong national development and a manufacturing pipeline is needed to ensure that American workers benefit from our investments in innovation.

“Well-intentioned but misguided policies that push thousands of new factory jobs in China to the sum of US taxpayers are not a clean energy jobs program for America,” she said.

Discussing the global transition to cleaner, renewable energy sources, Reams reminded lawmakers that when it comes to fossil fuels, US energy is far less harmful than its foreign counterparts. “When the world shifts from foreign fossil fuels to US fossil fuels, the emission reductions are huge. If China, which is expected to become the world leader in natural gas consumption, imported US LNG instead of Russian gas, the associated global emissions would be around 65 million. lower metric tons. “

While US climate policy often results in more costly and more limited options for consumers, we “would be much more efficient and equitable in reducing the cost of low-carbon technologies to make them competitive and viable for economies in the world. development, ”Reams said.

“Invest today to have the technology of tomorrow,” she concluded. “Ensuring that US climate policy supports our workers and our economy as well as our environment is our best hope for reducing the impact of global emissions.”

Click here for the remarks prepared by Reams.

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) engages Republican policymakers and the public to find responsible and conservative solutions to meet our nation’s energy, economic and environmental security while increasing America’s competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.citizensfor.com

SOURCE Citizens for responsible energy solutions

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos