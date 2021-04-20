UK pushes home drug development to stop Covid | Corona virus





People with mild Covid-19 can take a pill or capsule at home to prevent the disease from turning seriously and requiring hospital treatment, and the government plans to accelerate the development of treatments for the disease.

The government is launching an antiviral task force by fall to find at least two drugs people can take to stop the coronavirus and speed up recovery.

Boris Johnson said the plan is part of Britain adapting to the new reality. The Prime Minister said at a Downing Street press conference Tuesday: Much of the country’s scientific opinion is still firm on the view that there will be another wave of Covid at some stage this year.

Johnson has suggested that antiviral research will form part of three approaches to combat the new strain and cope with the anticipated third wave, including booster jabs in the fall for ongoing mass testing.

However, he said the economic resumption would proceed as planned despite warnings. Now, nothing in the data makes us think we should deviate in any way from the roadmap we set up. Though cautious, it is irreversible.

The government hopes that the antiviral task force will buy an effective Covid jab for the UK and match the success of the vaccine task force, which is leading most of the world in vaccination against the coronavirus.

The new drive aims to find drugs that work against the virus and its variants in the early stages of the disease. Most of the drugs found so far are intended for use by severely ill patients in hospitals. Dexamethasone, an inexpensive steroid already widely used, was the biggest breakthrough. Verified in the UKs Recovery exam and is now saving lives around the world.

With far fewer deaths in the UK, more attention is being paid to drugs that can stop mild Covid-19 infection from progressing to a more serious disease.

The task force will focus on lab-made antiviral monoclonal antibody proteins to fight the virus just as the immune system does. Former US President Donald Trump received a cocktail of antibodies from Covid that could accelerate recovery. However, it was expensive and there were questions about whether these drugs were completely effective against the strain.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Health mentioned the Vaccine Task Force in the announcement of the new organization. The success of the vaccination program has shown what the UK can achieve when we bring our brightest minds together.

Our new antiviral task force will develop innovative treatments to stop Covid-19 at home. This can provide another important defense against future increases in infection and can save more lives.

Health Minister Matt Hancock has done her best to raise Britain’s status as a life sciences powerhouse and said this new task force will help us defeat Covid-19 and restore it to a better condition.

The UK is leading the world in launching covid treatments, he said, referring to dexamethasone and the hospital drug tocilyzumab. Medicines, along with our fantastic vaccination program, are an important weapon to protect your loved ones from this terrible virus, Hancock said.

Modeled after the success of the Vaccines and Therapeutics Task Force, which played a key role in our response to the pandemic, we are now building a new team to step up our search for antiviral treatments and launch them in the fall.

Some of the drugs given in the hospital are difficult to use at home, either by intravenous injection or infusion. Antiviral drugs in tablet form are another key tool for the reaction. It can help protect people who aren’t or can’t get the vaccine. Sir Patrick Balance, the government’s chief scientific advisor, said it could also be another layer of defense facing new strain concerns.

The vaccine task force was until recently led by businessman Kate Bingham. The government has said there will be competition to determine the chairman of the antiviral task force. The new task force will work with the Therapeutics Task Force, led by Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, Vice Dean, who identifies potential Covid drugs, leads them to clinical trials, and eventually guides them to the NHS.

