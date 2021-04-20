Most Latinos Say America’s Immigration System Needs Big Changes





Latinos broadly agree that America’s immigration system needs an overhaul, with large shares saying it either requires major changes (53%) or needs to be completely rebuilt (29%). Only 17% say the immigration system needs no or only minor changes, according to a new Pew Research Center national survey of Hispanic adults in March.

A majority of Latino immigrants and those born in the United States share the view that the country’s immigration system needs to be fixed, and this feeling extends to all ages and levels of education. . The views of Latinos on a variety of issues often diverge clearly along party lines, but Democrats and Republicans generally agree on the need for substantial changes in the immigration system. At least three-quarters of Latinos from both political parties say the immigration system needs major changes or a total reconstruction, although Democrats and Republicans prioritize different immigration policy goals.

For this analysis, we interviewed 3,375 American Hispanic adults in March 2021. This includes 1,900 Hispanic adults on the Pew Research Centers American Trends Panel (ATP) and 1,475 Hispanic adults on the Ipsos KnowledgePanel. Respondents to both panels are recruited by national and random sampling of residential addresses.

Recruiting panelists by phone or mail ensures that almost all American adults have a chance of being selected. This gives us assurance that any sample can represent the entire population (see our explanation of Methods 101 on Random Sampling), or in this case the Hispanic population of America as a whole.

To further ensure that this survey reflects a balanced representative sample of Hispanic adults from nations, the data is weighted to match the U.S. Hispanic adult population by age, sex, education, nativity, Hispanic group, and other categories. . Learn more about the ATP methodology. Here are the questions used for our survey of Hispanic adults, along with the answers and its methodology.

President Joe Biden has already taken executive action to make changes to the U.S. immigration system in his first three months in office. He took steps to allow unauthorized immigrants who arrived in the United States as children to stay legally in the country and stopped building a wall on the US-Mexico border. Biden also proposed legislation that would allow potential immigrants to come to the United States legally and increase spending on technology to secure the border. It remains to be seen whether Congress will pass a comprehensive immigration bill or pursue more targeted legislation that will only affect parts of the country’s immigration system.

When it comes to immigration policy, the survey shows that Latinos place a high priority on allowing unauthorized immigrants to stay in the country legally. About half (52%) say it is a very important goal of U.S. immigration policy to allow immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children, a group sometimes called Dreamers, to apply for a legal status, views having changed little since December 2019. About half say the same about establishing a way for most immigrants currently in the country to remain illegally as legal residents ( 51%) and restricting immigration from countries with high rates of coronavirus infection (50%).

Less than half of Latinos say it is a very important goal of immigration policy to allow U.S. citizens or legal residents to sponsor a family member to immigrate to the United States (40%), do more to prevent immigrants from exceeding their visa length (37%) and to encourage more highly skilled people to immigrate and work in the United States (32%).

Amid a growing number of apprehensions at the US-Mexico border that reached levels last seen in 2006, 42% of Latinos say increasing border security is a very important goal of immigration policy, while only 18% say increasing deportations is a very important goal.

The vast majority of Hispanics in the United States say they have heard a lot (52%) or a little (39%) about the increase in the number of children and families seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border. However, relatively few Hispanics say the U.S. government has done a very good (5%) or somewhat good job (31%) in dealing with the influx.

A similar proportion of Hispanics (44%) and American adults overall (48%) say illegal immigration is a very big problem in the country today, an increase of more than 15 percentage points among the two groups since June 2020, according to a new April. survey of the general public.

Views on immigration policy among Hispanics, many of whom are immigrants themselves or have at least one immigrant parent, differ in some ways from those of the general public. In 2019, only a third of American adults (33%) said that establishing a path to legal status for immigrants to the country illegally was a very important goal of immigration policy.

Immigration policy priorities differ among Latino immigrants based on their legal status

More Latino-born immigrants than US say it’s a very important policy goal to allow immigrants who came to the US illegally as children to apply for legal status, and so does it. likewise to allow most undocumented immigrants to remain in the country legally. However, opinions vary among Latino immigrants depending on their legal status. A large majority of Latino immigrants who identify themselves as non-US citizens and do not have a green card say each of these policies is very important, 73% and 87%, respectively. In contrast, smaller proportions of naturalized U.S. immigrants (50% and 46%) and U.S.-born people (49% and 43%) say these policies are very important goals.

A relatively high proportion of Latino immigrants who are naturalized citizens prioritize policies that restrict illegal immigration, even over Latinos born in the U.S. Citizens who are more naturalized than those born in the U.S. say that this ” is a very important goal of immigration policy to increase security along the US-Mexico border (56% among naturalized versus 39% for those born in the United States) and put in place more stringent policies to prevent people from exceeding the duration of their visa (47% versus 35%). A similar trend is seen in views on restricting immigration from countries with high rates of COVID-19 infection (58% vs. 48%).

Compared to naturalized citizens, the lower proportions of Latino immigrants who are not U.S. citizens with or without a green card say that each of these policies is a very important goal.

Latino immigration policy priorities differ among parties

The U.S. immigration policy goals for Latinos also vary by party membership on seven of the eight immigration policy issues covered in the survey. Latinos who identify as Democrats or lean toward the Democratic Party are more likely than those who identify or lean Republican to say that it is a very important goal to allow immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children to stay in the country and apply for legal status. (61% versus 36%). A similar distribution is seen in the proportion of those who say it is very important to allow most of the country’s immigrants to stay in the country illegally (59% vs. 33%).

In contrast, about two-thirds of Hispanic Republicans (68%) say the increase in security along the US-Mexico border is very significant, compared with just one-third (33%) of Hispanic Democrats. A majority of Hispanic Republicans say it’s a very important goal to keep people from going over their visas (59%), compared to just 30% of Hispanic Democrats.

Democrats and Republicans among Latinos have more similar views on restricting immigration from countries with high COVID-19 infection rates, 48% versus 56%. Similar proportions of Latin American Democrats (33%) and Latin American Republicans (34%) prioritize encouraging more highly skilled immigrants to work in the United States.

Note: Here are the questions used for this report, along with the answers and its methodology.

Jens Manuel Krogstad is a senior writer / editor specializing in Hispanics, Immigration, and Demography at the Pew Research Center. Mark Hugo Lopez is director of race and ethnicity research at the Pew Research Center.

