



Defense Minister Ben Wallis and Icelandic Ambassador to Britain Sturla Sigurjnsson today signed a letter of participation, along with Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, welcoming Iceland to join the JEF.

Iceland will strengthen JEF with a deep understanding of the North Atlantic and the North Korean environment, as well as private expertise.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

I am pleased to join Iceland in the joint expedition. As a Nordic democratic group that shares values ​​and is committed to a collective response to threats to European-Atlantic security, it is no wonder that we stand shoulder to shoulder with Iceland.

Icelandic Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Development Cooperation Gudlaugur Thr Thrdarson said:

We are pleased to join the JEF group of like-minded countries for in-depth regional consultation and cooperation in regional consultations and cooperation on security and defense as well as possible coordinated civil emergency and humanitarian assistance.

Iceland engages in a more inclusive strategic dialogue within the JEF and ultimately looks forward to a contribution for civilians.

Sir Ben Key, Director of Joint Operations, said:

Since our establishment in 2014, JEF has shown that we are stronger together. Icelandic inclusion expands JEF’s expertise and strengthens collective support for Nordic security.

Iceland’s accession to the JEF also reflects a growing bilateral relationship with the UK on defense and security issues. Both countries, both NATO allies, share security issues for the North Atlantic and the Northwest. In 2019, the RAF patroled Iceland for the first time since World War II as part of a NATO Icelandic Air Force mission.

What is JEF?

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a British-led ten-nation coalition that shares a long history of working with a commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law. We also share our commitment to maintaining world and regional peace and security in Northern Europe.

JEF can operate anywhere in the world any two members choose to be placed together. Our particular focus is on the North, North Atlantic and Baltic regions, and JEF can complement the region’s national and NATO deterrence posture. It is designed to be as flexible as possible and is useful for a wide range of operational activities, including humanitarian aid and defense diplomacy.

