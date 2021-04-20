Wealthy Latin Americans flock to the United States in search of vaccines





MONTERREY They fly thousands of kilometers by plane from Latin America to the United States, in some places taking a shuttle bus directly from the airport to COVID-19 vaccination sites. Their ranks include politicians, television personalities, business leaders and a football team.

Wealthy people from Latin America charter planes, book commercial flights, buy bus tickets and rent cars to get vaccinated in the United States due to lack of supplies at home.

Virginia Gnzalez and her husband flew from Mexico to Texas, then boarded a bus for a vaccination site. They made the trip again for a second dose. The couple from Monterrey, Mexico, acted on the advice of the doctor treating the husband for prostate cancer. In all, they traveled 1,400 miles (2,200 kilometers) for two round trips.

It’s a matter of survival, Gnzalez said of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. In Mexico, the authorities did not buy enough vaccines. It’s as if they don’t care about their citizens.

With a population of nearly 130 million people, Mexico has obtained more vaccines than many countries in Latin America, around 18 million doses on Monday in the United States, China, Russia and India. Most of these have been given to health workers, people over 60 and some teachers, who so far are the only ones eligible. Most other Latin American countries, except Chile, are in the same situation or worse.

So vaccine seekers who can afford to travel come to the United States to avoid the long wait, including people from as far away as Paraguay. Those making the trip must obtain a tourist visa and have enough cash to pay for required coronavirus tests, airline tickets, hotel rooms, rental cars and other expenses.

In Mexico, business is booming for charter flights to Texas.

Gnzalez and her husband were vaccinated in Edinburgh, Texas, a town about 254 kilometers from their home. But with land entry points closed to non-essential travel, the couple decided to take a commercial flight to Houston and then travel by bus.

Earlier this month, 19 players from the Monterrey professional soccer team, known as Rayados, flew to Dallas for the shot, local media reported. In Peru, Hernando De Soto, an economist running for president, faced a backlash after admitting he had traveled to the United States to be vaccinated.

TV personalities posted their travels on social media, drawing contempt from many viewers who accused them of flaunting their privilege. Juan Jos Origel, a Mexican TV host, tweeted a photo of himself receiving the photo in January in Miami. Argentinian TV personality Yanina Latorre also traveled to Miami for her elderly mother to receive a vaccine and posted a video on Instagram. Soon after, authorities in Florida began requiring proof of residency for those seeking a vaccine.

But about half of the US states, including Texas, Arizona, and California, do not have such a requirement and will accept any official form of identification with a photograph.

Many of those who travel have friends or relatives who live in the United States and can help them navigate the dating system or find a leftover photo. Some have second homes in the United States, but others borrow an address in the United States. Some said they had read that many Americans did not plan to get the vaccine.

Alejandra, a dentist who also lives in Monterrey, said she decided to get the vaccine in the United States shortly after losing her mother to COVID-19 in February. She registered online at a CVS pharmacy in Texas using the address of a friend who lives there.

Last weekend she flew to Houston and on Monday drove to receive her second Moderna shot in Pasadena, TX. She has asked that her full name not be released because she fears retaliation after seeing reports that those traveling to get vaccinated in the United States could lose their visas.

Alejandra said she felt a sense of calm after receiving the reminder and thought of her mother.

What would it have been if only my mother had had the opportunity to get the vaccine in the United States, she said.

She knows there are criticisms that foreigners like her are taking advantage of American taxpayers by getting vaccinated in the United States, but she said she is trying to protect herself and her family.

Pharmacies say it doesn’t matter if you don’t have documents … and they say it because they are looking for the common good of society, she said.

The US government pays for vaccines and the cost of vaccines to anyone who does not have insurance.

Chris Van Deusen, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Health Services, said the vaccine in Texas was intended for people who live, work or spend a lot of time in Texas, “and that more than 99% of those vaccinated were state residents.

Rich countries around the world have been able to acquire the largest amounts of vaccine, including the United States, which has been criticized for not doing more to help poorer countries.

Inequalities fuel vaccine tourism, said Ernesto Ortiz, senior director of programs at the Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University in North Carolina, which tracks the distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the world. In Peru, for example, only 2% of the country’s 32 million people received a dose.

I don’t blame them at all, they are desperate, the Peruvian-American scientist said in an email.

Geovanny Vazquez said he and a friend were planning to take a commercial flight May 3 from Guatemala City to Dallas, where another friend offered to help them find a coronavirus vaccine.

They were looking to get the vaccine to feel safe while working in their home country, where they run apartment buildings that they rent out to visitors, Vazquez said.

He said he could spend up to 20 days in the United States trying to get the vaccine. If he can’t get the vaccine in Texas, he plans to travel to other states like Louisiana or Arizona.

If he was infected with COVID-19, Vazquez is convinced he would recover. “But I also work with people, and that’s the main reason I want to look for the chance” to get the vaccine in the United States, ”he said.

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco.

