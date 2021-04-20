US House Panel Advances Bill To Allow Anti-Trust Prosecutions Against OPEC





FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of the OPEC logo displayed in this illustration photo, April 14, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. House panel on Tuesday passed a bill to open up the oil-producing group OPEC and the countries that work with it to prosecution for collusion in the price hike oil, but it was uncertain whether the plenary chamber would consider the legislation.

The so-called NOPEC Bill, introduced by Rep. Steve Chabot, a Republican, was passed by the House Judiciary Committee. This would allow the US Department of Justice to initiate antitrust lawsuits against oil-producing countries within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Similar bills to put pressure on OPEC when oil prices are on the rise have appeared in Congress unsuccessfully for more than 20 years.

It is high time we did more to fight … production controls that continue to keep the price of crude oil and gasoline arbitrarily high in the United States, Chabot told the committee ahead of the vote.

Oil prices have risen about 33% this year and hit their highest level in a month on Tuesday, above $ 68 a barrel for international Brent. But it was well below the level of over $ 100 a barrel in 2008 when a similar bill was passed in the middle of the House.

The hike came despite an OPEC + deal, a group made up of OPEC members, Russia and their allies, reached this month to gradually ease cuts in oil production from May, as the economies are recovering from the global pandemic. The deal came after US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called on Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s top producer, to keep energy affordable for consumers.

The OPEC + group had implemented significant production cuts after the pandemic led to a collapse in oil prices last year.

A similar bill to lobby OPEC was reintroduced in the Senate last month, by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, a supporter of ethanol, a corn-based fuel additive, and Democrat Amy Klobuchar. To become law, a bill would have to be passed by both houses of Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

In 2018, Qatar, one of the main members of the Gulf OPEC, left the group after nearly six decades, in part because of the risk that the potential passage of NOPEC could undermine its expansion plans. Americans.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner, editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio

