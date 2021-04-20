Blockades across the UK: how restrictions are relaxed in each country





Coronavirus Monday 19 April 2021

People in Scotland and Wales can expect politicians to regain social liberty within a few days after announcing plans to further ease the blockade.

In Wales, 6 people from different families can meet outdoors from Saturday, and outdoor hospitality can reopen from Monday.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, cafes, beer gardens, shops and gyms are set to reopen on Monday.

Here is an overview of the status of restrictions for different regions of the UK.

What is changing in Wales?

From Saturday, April 24, 6 people from all generations can meet outdoors.

It has also confirmed that outdoor hospitality may resume from Monday, April 26th.

Any more info here? https: //t.co/3R3S6hmX89 pic.twitter.com/9ZZ1hsCEIx

Welsh Government #KeepWalesSafe (@WelshGovernment) April 20, 2021

Starting on Saturday, 6 people can meet outdoors, but you can’t meet people from other homes indoors unless you have a limited number of circumstances.

Under current regulations, up to six people, excluding children under the age of 11, can meet outside, but only in a maximum of two households.

From Monday, pubs, restaurants, cafés and other lodgings can again offer outdoor services.

First Deputy Secretary Mark Drakeford is expected to confirm more deregulation at a press conference on Friday, which will take place starting Monday.

Planned changes follow the previously accepted return of hairdressers, resumption of non-essential stores, students traveling back to school and traveling from Wales to England, close contact services such as the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Ireland. .

What’s more for Wales?

Earlier this month, the Welsh government announced that it would lift restrictions on indoor furniture mixes earlier than planned for May 3, not May 10, following a better-than-expected decline in coronavirus cases.

The gym and leisure center were reopened from a week before May 3, including one-on-one training, but group exercise classes are still banned.

All dates are still subject to favorable public health conditions and will be confirmed through a coronavirus regulation review on April 22, the Welsh government previously said.

From May 17th, it is likely that children’s indoor activities, community centers and organized indoor activities for adults up to 15 people will resume.

After May 17th, the Welsh government will consider opening up indoor hospitality and the rest of the visitor quarters to reopen ahead of the spring holidays.

What’s changing in Scotland next week?

Former First Minister Nicolas Ster confirmed Monday that Scotland would move the Scottish government’s five-tier restrictions from four to three.

This means that cafes, restaurants and beer gardens can be opened with non-essential shops, gyms, swimming pools, libraries and museums.

Hospitality should close at 8pm indoors and alcohol can only be served outside.

People can meet other people for meals or drinks, and up to six people in two households are allowed to socialize in public places.

Driving lessons and exams can be resumed, and close contact services such as hairdressers can also be returned.

Funerals and weddings, including post-funeral events and receptions, are allowed for up to 50 people and alcohol is allowed.

Travel between Scotland, England and Wales is also allowed, and tourist accommodations can welcome visitors again.

It will come after people are authorized to leave local jurisdictions for social, recreational, or athletic purposes, and meeting rules have been relaxed to allow up to six adults of six households to meet outside.

When are other changes expected in Scotland?

The Cullen family from Glasgow enjoys a picnic at Conic Hill (Jane Barlow/PA)

From May 17th, the pub is open indoors until 10:30pm and sports contacts and small events can be held.

Cinemas, theaters, comedy clubs, arcades and bingo halls can be opened, and colleges and universities can return to a more mixed learning model.

Up to 4 people in two households can socialize indoors in a private home and 6 people in 3 households in a public place.

From June 7, up to 3 households of up to 8 people can socialize indoors in public places, and up to 3 households up to 6 people in private.

Up to 12 people from 12 households can hang out outdoors.

Hospitality may be open indoors until 11pm, amusement parks and soft play may be open, and event attendance may increase.

And from the end of June, up to 4 households of up to 10 people can meet indoors in public places, and up to 4 households of up to 8 people in private places.

The outdoor gathering limit is changed from 15 households to 15 people, and the number of people allowed for the event is again increased.

What’s the view of Northern Ireland?

Cambridge Barbershop at Belfasts Lisburn Road (Liam McBurney/PA)

In Northern Ireland, the number of people who can meet outdoors in the garden, including children, has already increased from 6 to 10.

The message of staying at home has been replaced by the message of staying at home and working from home, while other measures such as the return of the rest of the students after elementary school have eased.

The next major mitigation dates are April 23, April 30, and May 24.

Hairdressers can reopen on April 23, and pubs and cafes can serve people outdoors from April 30 and indoors from May 24 under the new plan.

The hotel can also be fully reopened on May 24th.

May 24th means that it should be reviewed by another management at the beginning of the month.

What can the British people do now?

Allerton Manor Golf Course New Outdoor 250 Seats Beer Garden (Peter Byrne/PA)

Outdoor hospitality venues such as shops, beauty salons, nail salons, libraries and beer gardens were able to reopen on April 12th.

Most outdoor attractions, such as zoos and theme parks, can be reopened, but wider social distancing rules still apply to prevent indoor mixing between different homes.

Indoor leisure facilities such as gym and swimming pool have been opened but can be used by individuals or groups of families.

Funerals can hold up to 30 people, and the number of people who can attend celebrations such as weddings, receptions, and awakenings has increased from 6 to 15 people.

This was last March 29, through mitigation measures, allowing groups of 6 people from different households or up to 2 households of all sizes to gather in parks and gardens.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts are reopened, allowing return of adult and children’s sports, including grassroots football.

People are being asked to work from home as much as possible, and travel abroad is still forbidden.

What happens next in the UK?

(PA graphics)

From before May 17th, meetings of more than 30 people remain illegal, but most social contact rules outside are lifted.

Indoors, the rule of six or two households applies, but the government said it will continue to review whether it is safe to increase it.

Indoor hospitality, entertainment venues such as cinemas and soft play areas, the rest of the accommodation sector, and indoor adult group sports and exercise classes will also resume.

Limited crowds are also allowed at sporting events.

All remaining restrictions on social contact will be lifted from June 21st, allowing larger events to take place and nightclubs to resume.

The government says there will be at least five weeks between each set of restrictions mitigation to give time to assess the impact on public health.

Mitigation of obstruction depends on evidence that vaccine release is running smoothly and that the vaccine is reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

Additionally, there is no evidence that a surge in infection rates could potentially overwhelm the NHS, and the level of risk depends on not being radically altered by the new strain of concern.







