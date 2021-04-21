Nuclear fallout shows up in American honey, decades after bomb tests | Science





Flowering plants can transfer radiocesium from soils to bees, which can then concentrate the contaminant in honey.

Arx0nt / iStock

Fallout from nuclear bomb testing in the 1950s and 1960s is showing up in American honey, according to a new study. While the levels of radioactivity are not dangerous, they may have been much higher in the 1970s and 80s, the researchers say.

It’s really amazing, says Daniel Richter, a soil scientist at Duke University who is not involved in the work. The study, he says, shows that the fallout is still there and disguises itself as a major nutrient.

In the aftermath of World War II, the United States, the former Soviet Union and other countries detonated hundreds of nuclear warheads during aerial tests. The bombs ejected radiocesium, a radioactive form of the element cesium, into the upper atmosphere, and winds scattered it around the world before it fell from the sky in microscopic particles. However, the distribution was not uniform. For example, much more fallout has dusted the east coast of the United States, thanks to regional wind and precipitation regimes.

Radiocesium is soluble in water and plants may confuse it with potassium, a vital nutrient that shares similar chemical properties. To see if factories continue to absorb this nuclear contaminant, James Kaste, a geologist at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., Gave his undergraduates a mission: to bring back local foods from their spring break destinations. to test the radiocesium.

A student returned with honey from Raleigh, North Carolina. To Kastes’ surprise, it contained levels of cesium 100 times higher than the rest of the food collected. He wonders if the bees in the eastern United States that collect the nectar from plants and turn it into honey are concentrating the radiocesium from the bomb tests.

So Kaste and his colleagues, including one of his undergraduates, collected 122 samples of raw honey produced locally across the eastern United States and tested them for radiocesium. They detected it in 68 of the samples, at levels above 0.03 becquerels per kilogram, or about 870,000 radiocesium atoms per tablespoon. The highest levels of radioactivity were observed in a Florida sample of 19.1 becquerels per kilogram.

The findings, reported last month in Nature Communications, reveal that, thousands of miles from the nearest bomb site and more than 50 years after the bombs fell, radioactive fallout still passes through plants and animals.

Still, these numbers are not worrisome, the US Food and Drug Administration told Science. The levels of radiocesium reported in the new study are well below 1,200 becquerels per kilogram, the threshold for any food safety issue, the agency said.

I’m not at all worried, Kaste adds. I am eating more honey now than before I started the project. And I have children, I feed them honey.

Radiocesium decays over time, so honey probably contained more of it in the past. To find out more, Kastes’ team reviewed records of cesium tests in American milk that were monitored for radiation contamination and analyzed archived plant samples.

In both data sets, the researchers found that radiocesium levels had declined sharply since the 1960s, a trend similar to what likely occurred in honey. Cesium levels in honey were probably 10 times higher in the 1970s, Kaste speculates. Due to radioactive decay, what we were measuring today is just a smell of what was there before.

The results raise questions about the impact of cesium on bees over the past half-century, says Justin Richardson, a biogeochemist at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. They are removed from pesticides, but there are other toxic effects less known to humans, such as fallout, that can affect their survival.

After the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986, scientists showed that nearby radiation levels could hinder the reproduction of bumblebee colonies. But those levels were 1,000 times higher than modern levels reported here, notes Nick Beresford, a radioecologist at the UK Center for Ecology & Hydrology.

So while the new study shouldn’t sound the alarm bells on honey today, understanding how nuclear contaminants move is still vital to assessing the health of our ecosystems and agriculture, says Geologist Thure Cerling. at the University of Utah. We have to pay attention to these things.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos