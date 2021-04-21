Specific and targeted interventions needed to ensure UK mobile technology diversification





As the UK government attempts to cope with the consequences of its decision to exclude Huawei from the country’s mobile communications technology market, the Communications Diversification Task Force has announced the steps necessary to ensure diversity and promote supply in the market.

In December 2020, the second read of the bill needed to show how UK operators require the removal of essential technology from so-called high-risk vendors like Huawei from their 5G infrastructure, the UK government diversified the country’s telecommunications supply chain. New partners and strategies on how to do and ensure future resilience.

The background of the new bill is the decision of the UK government in July 2020 to finalize a timeline to remove Huawei equipment from countries growing 5G communications infrastructure by 2027. This is in fact a big U-turn to the decision we made in January 2020. Limits Huawei’s presence to only the RAN (Radio Access Network) element of 5G settings.

The UK government has made it illegal for UK carriers to purchase Huawei 5G network equipment from the end of 2020. However, as soon as the decision was made, the British government admitted that the payment price calculated by the British carrier would be: It amounts to billions.

The diversity strategy has set a number of targeted actions centered around three main axes. By supporting current vendors, we continue to maintain a major part of the UK market and help the UK achieve its ambitious digital infrastructure initiatives. Attracting new suppliers to the UK market; Accelerates interoperable technologies such as open interfaces and open RAN.

This strategy also included funding the new Open RAN exam with Japanese telecommunications provider NEC. The NEC NeutrORAN project is based in Wales and aims to see live 5G Open RAN in the UK this year and test solutions that deploy 5G networks in the most cost-effective, innovative and secure way.

The strategy is also designed by former BT CEO and former Trade Minister Ian Livingston, chair of the Communications Diversification Task Force, designed to promote competition and innovation in the UK telecommunications market and provide independent advice on how to build an open, sustainable and diverse supply chain. I saw you appoint.

The task force report just published will support the government by delivering its 250 million diversification strategy, which will put the risk of resilience on 5G networks ahead of the Huawei kit removal deadline so that people can have confidence in their economic and social benefits. Will ease. 5G.

The report concludes that successful diversification requires specific and targeted interventions to revitalize the supply market, eliminate the risk of incorporating new suppliers into the operator network, and lay the foundation for long-term market growth and increased supplier competition. .

The overall view of the task force is that it is unlikely that direct financing for operators to adopt a new supplier or Open RAN into the network is a sustainable approach to achieving diversification in the long run, based on the task force’s view of the current market situation. Is that there is. Instead, the government said it could create the best value for money by supporting or providing incentives for research and development activities in this area, and funding to promote the UK ecosystem and remove barriers to entry.

Also, while governments need to consider examples of financing activities that move the market in the right direction, carefully and measure how they do so in order to prioritize promoting healthy, sustainable and competitive behavior in which the UK can participate. He added that it should be done. Supply chain.

It also supported that action should be taken to ensure that policy interventions and investments are most effective due to the specific measures proposed by the government. Actions to be taken are intergovernmental coordination of telecommunications activities, clear signs for potential suppliers and investors, and clearer the role and responsibilities of regulators with regard to diversification.

