US general expresses serious doubts about Taliban reliability





Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, speaks with US troops during a visit to Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, September 9, 2019. REUTERS / Phil Stewart

A leading US general on Tuesday expressed serious doubts about the Taliban’s reliability as a negotiating partner for US and Afghan diplomats after the US military pulled out of the Americas’ longest war.

Marine General Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, also suggested that it was still not clear how the US would detect and respond to threats from Al Qaeda or the Islamic State. that would emerge after the withdrawal, saying military planners were developing options. .

But the United States has not reached a military base agreement with Afghanistan’s neighbors and is even still working on a diplomatic agreement governing the security forces that remain at the U.S. embassy in Kabul, McKenzie said.

Taken as a whole, McKenzie’s testimony before the House Armed Services Committee underscores the uncertainties the Pentagon faces as it executes President Joe Biden’s order that all US troops leave Afghanistan. here on September 11.

The draw is due to start on May 1st.

“I have serious doubts about the reliability of the Taliban … but we have to see what they are going to do here,” McKenzie told the committee. “If they want any form of future international recognition for Afghanistan … they’re going to have to honor the agreements they’ve made.”

He spoke on a day when three sources told Reuters that a Washington-backed Afghan peace conference in Turkey scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to the Taliban’s non-participation.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, when they were ousted by US-led forces. Since then, they have led a long-standing insurgency and still control large swathes of territory.

It is still unclear whether the Taliban will allow US forces, which they call invaders, to leave the country peacefully.

McKenzie said the United States does not have an agreement with the Taliban that would ensure that insurgents do not attack American forces after May. 1, but that the army was ready in case it did.

Biden’s decision to withdraw completely has raised fears that the country could erupt into a full-scale civil war, providing space for Al Qaeda in which to rebuild and plan new attacks on the United States and other targets. .

A United Nations report released in January said there were as many as 500 Al Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan and that the Taliban had close ties with the extremist Islamist group. The Taliban deny the presence of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan.

“The known aspiration of these groups to launch attacks against the United States has not disappeared. And it is there right now,” McKenzie said, while acknowledging that these groups had little capacity to do so at this time. act on these aspirations.

Announcing his decision to withdraw his troops, Biden said the United States would monitor the threat, revamp counterterrorism capabilities and retain significant assets in the region to respond to threats against the United States emerging from Afghanistan.

But, when asked if there were any deals with countries around Afghanistan to base forces, carry out deadly strikes, or exercise our surveillance, McKenzie said: At the moment we have none of the above. these agreements in place.

McKenzie said he would provide the Defense Secretary with a plan for counterterrorism forces outside Afghanistan by the end of the month. He warned that the loss of the current US military network in Afghanistan, and the intelligence capacity it enables, would have an impact.

McKenzie said most entrepreneurs and all American entrepreneurs will leave Afghanistan with American forces. These remarks left open the possibility that internationally funded contractors supporting Afghan forces could remain, at least for a while.

As of October, there were more than 18,000 entrepreneurs, including 6,000 Americans and 7,000 third-country nationals, according to a US government watchdog.

Experts believe that the Afghan Air Force and other elements of the Afghan security forces would collapse without outside contractual support.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos