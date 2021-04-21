



Very few of the Northern Irish citizens will vote today to remain in the UK if a border poll opens, according to a survey conducted by the BBC that more than half of the Republican respondents will support Ireland.

The findings, released last night in the Spotlight program celebrating Northern Ireland’s 100th anniversary, found that 49% of North Koreans prefer to remain in the UK and 43% support churn. In the republic, 51% preferred Ireland and 27% supported the current state.

Participants in a poll conducted by Lucid Talk were also asked for predictions of the possibility of a return to violence in Northern Ireland.

87% of republic respondents were pessimistic, agreeing that Northern Ireland may not have left its violent past compared to 76% of Northern Ireland respondents.

Forty percent of North Koreans regarded it as celebrating its 100th anniversary, and 45 percent said they don’t think so.

The highest level of support has been to approach the event in a neutral way with a focus on sports and cultural performance. In the republic, exactly half of the participants did not consider the centenary as a cause of celebration.

The program also asked questions about the Northern Ireland Protocol after Brexit and its future.

Views on this spread fairly evenly in North Korea, with 48% saying it should be scrapped and 46% saying it should not. In the republic, 74% of people supported continuation.

A separate study published by Queens University found that protocol issues are likely to become the center of polarized debate in parliamentary elections in the coming years.

While the majority of voters in Northern Ireland distrust politicians in managing its impact, it was found that only 5% trusted the British government on the matter and only 15% trusted the Northern Ireland administration.

In a series of temperature test polls commissioned by the university, the first said 19% trust the UK-EU joint committee, but 62% said most of the trust lies with business leaders. It took place at Lucid Talk in March with over 2,100 samples.

This poll shows that the protocol is alive and controversial among political parties and voters in Northern Ireland,” said Professor David Phinnemore, the project’s chief investigator.

Political debates in Northern Ireland ahead of the general elections in May next year could be at the heart of the Protocol. The results of this poll suggests that the debate will be enthusiastic and polarized.

The majority of respondents (57%) thought Brexit was bad for the UK as a whole, but views on whether the protocol was good for Northern Ireland were evenly divided. According to the survey, 43% agreed and 44% thought it was not.

The obvious majority (65%) agreed that specific action is needed in Northern Ireland to manage Brexit, and political instability is a major concern for respondents.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos