Study: Portion of American Doctors Who Are Black Men Unchanged Since 1940





Dr. Dan Ly, assistant professor of medicine and health services research specialist at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, looked at the U.S. Census Long Survey from 1900 to 2000, as well as the surveys of subsequent censuses of 2010 and 2018.

After estimating the total percentage of the US population and the US physician population who were black for each survey year, a count totaling nearly 150,000 physicians, including about 3,300 black men, he reported the results.

In 1940, when 9.7% of the American population was black, only 2.7% of American doctors were black men. By 2018, the percentage of the population who were black had increased to 12.8% and yet the percentage of American doctors who were black men had fallen to 2.6%.

During that same period, the percentage of doctors who were black women increased by 2.7%.

Ly also reported that in 1900, 11.6% of the population was black and yet only 1.3% of American doctors were black. In 2018, almost 120 years later, 12.8% of the population was black, while the percentage of black American doctors had fallen to just 5.4%.

“These results surprised me,” Ly said in an email. “Especially since the proportion of doctors who are black men has remained basically unchanged for 80 years. It’s been so long that there is no real improvement.”

Dr Dan Ly, Assistant Professor of General Internal Medicine and Health Services Research, UCLA. Photo submitted.

Ly cites research published last summer in JAMA showing that most historically black medical schools were closed in the early part of the 20th century. These closures were the product of the Flexner Report, a landmark 1910 document standardizing medical education, and a transformation that critics say exacerbated and prolonged the racist admissions policies of the day.

“If they had stayed open,” Ly says, “these schools could have trained about 30,000 more doctors.”

Black men face barriers to medicine

The study, published in the Journal of General and Internal Medicine, also found that black men who are doctors face pay disparities that have changed little since 1960, from $ 68,000 to $ 50,000 per year.

He speculated that the effect might be related to black male physicians working more frequently for Medicaid patients and their lack of representation in higher-paying specialties, but did not have data specifically on race and specialization training.

“I think (the barriers to specialization) are a big factor,” said Dr. Kenneth Poole, general practitioner in internal medicine, medical director of patient experience on the Mayo Clinic in Arizona campus and member of the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine admissions committee. “I don’t think this is the only contributor.”

“I will say that as a black medical student I have experienced it personally and have also seen my peers actively discourage higher paying specialties,” said Poole. “Even though it’s done unconsciously, but I’ve seen it actively done by institutions … it’s almost as if the goalposts are being moved, if you will, as it relates to the perceived demands or demands for matching into the highest paying specialties. So those specialties have largely escaped many of us. “

Dr. Kenneth Poole, General Internal Medicine, Medical Director of Patient Experience for the Mayo Clinic Arizona Campus. Photo submitted.

Poole believes that even within specialties, barriers have reduced the salaries of black male doctors.

“The contracts that physicians have, the way they receive resources and opportunities to grow their practice, practicing in academia that tend to be paid less than in more elitist private practice settings, all of this also plays a role. a role. So even if you made the proportion of black male physicians more equitable among the highest paying specialties, I would venture to say that there would probably still be a wage gap. “

Poole calls the results “good in the way we talk about it … but not at all surprising. Being a black male doctor, these numbers I experience these numbers simply in terms of experience throughout life. residency, training and work in medical school. “

Ly and Poole believe that one of the main reasons for bringing more black men into medicine is the disparities in healthcare known to be linked to the diversity of the medical workforce.

Research shows that “black patients are more likely to receive preventive care from black doctors,” Ly says, “and that increasing the number of black doctors could therefore narrow the life expectancy gaps between blacks and blacks. whites. Improving the quality of care and equity therefore promotes an increase in the number of black doctors. “

“It’s hard to find unique drivers,” said Poole, “but one thing that has been shown is the increasing proportion of black providers, especially black male providers, who can shake things up in some outcomes. health care and also improve the care experience. “

“I would just say that what we’re doing now obviously isn’t working,” Ly says. “Given the time it takes to train a physician, which begins during and arguably before college, we need to do something different, and soon, if we care about the racial diversity of the workforce medical work. “

