



The Department of Defense has been criticized by colleagues and human rights activists and has agreed to exclude torture, genocide and crimes against humanity from new restrictions on prosecution of British troops serving abroad.

The U-turn takes place a week after the Senate defeated the government, and colleagues expressed concern that the government’s initial proposals set out in offshore operations legislation would undermine Britain’s international reputation for maintaining the rule of law.

The bill, which seeks to limit unpleasant claims against British military personnel, offers new estimates of prosecution more than five years after the accident. Sir George Robertson, former NATO secretary-general and former defense secretary of the workforce, said in the Lords debate that this move “will undermine some of the most basic international legal standards that the country was famous for.” Amendment to exclude the most serious war crimes, such as massacre and torture, from 333 votes to 228 votes from the five-year limit.

Before the bill returned to the House of Representatives on Wednesday, the Pentagon said it “listened to concerns,” and while nothing in the bill could prevent prosecution of offenders, it was “a strong message to the international community.”

A defense ministry spokesman said the exclusion from the five-year limit would extend beyond sex crimes to include “torture, genocide and anti-humane crimes”.

Regarding the government’s concessions, Sir Robertson said “I have been convinced that the nation’s reputation will be protected.”

In an interview with the Financial Times, he told the Financial Times, “I am happy that the government has recognized the power of opinion and the power of debate.” “This would have seriously undermined the exemplary goals of the government’s global British aspirations.”

On Tuesday evening, Johnny Mercer, Veterans Minister of the Department of Defense, who was the bill’s most prominent advocate, resigned. A spokesman for Downing Street said: “Tonight the Prime Minister accepted Defense Secretary Johnny Mercer’s resignation. He is grateful to Johnny Mercer for serving as government minister since 2019.”

The bill has already been criticized by several international legal entities, including Fatou Bensouda, a prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. He is based on the fact that the British military forces the ICC is reluctant to prosecute its own citizens if he applies the five-year statute of limitations.

European Council Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic also urged lawmakers to overturn the proposed deadline for torture prosecution, warning last fall that it raised “serious concerns” over UK compliance with human rights laws.

“British lawmakers in the House of Representatives must defend human rights and ensure that the provisions of the Operation Abroad Act fully meet the UK’s obligation to stop punishment for torture and protect the rights of victims under the European Convention on Human Rights.” On Tuesday.

Steve Crawshaw, head of policy and advocacy for the Freedom From Torture campaign group, said MoD’s U-turn is a “real moment of celebration”. “It’s amazing how the government could have believed it was a good idea to pave the way for torture immunity,” Crawshaw said. “For torture survivors, Britain’s fame and the world, we must hope that such a shameful proposal will never be repeated in the future.”

