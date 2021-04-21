British Interior Department Chartered First Deportation Flight to Vietnam | Immigration and asylum





Charities and human rights activists have expressed awareness of the Home Office’s decision to charter the first flight of deportation to Vietnam as a charter.

The Guardian learned that the plane was due to take off on Wednesday, although it is not clear why the government decided to remove the Vietnamese people at a time when deportation was at historically low levels due to the epidemic.

Immigrant rights groups are concerned that those who will be removed due to the epidemic will not have full access to laws and other advice. It is understood that at least one of those scheduled to fly tomorrow has filed a last-minute legal filing for being a potential trafficking victim.

Tickets issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to Vietnamese citizens booked for tomorrow’s flight: You are subject to a deportation order. Now a route has been provided for deportation from the UK on a direct flight to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam. April 21, 2021.

The individual situation of the people who will be blown away tomorrow is unknown, but human rights groups have warned that many Vietnamese immigrants are being exploited in various forms in the UK, such as forced cultivation of cannabis plants on illegal indoor farms, sex work or labor. At the nail bar. Vietnam is one of the countries with the most trafficking to the UK.

Some Vietnamese citizens pay about $30,000 to smugglers for their passage to places they believe the economic outlook will be a better country than Vietnam for themselves and their families.

The fatal danger of the incident made headlines after the tragic death of 39 Vietnamese immigrants found dead in trucks in Essex in October 2019.

Immigration lawyers who had had an epidemic were visiting the immigration removal center. Most of these consultations are now conducted remotely. Many charities that previously visited detention centers did not do so during the pandemic.

William Neal, detention officer at the Jesuit Refugee Service UK, an organization that supports people deported to Vietnam tomorrow, said: Full removal is carried out without sufficient legal investigation and without adequate consideration of the human impact of removal.

We support individuals facing deportation on charter flights and identify the fears and uncertainties that may arise. So tomorrow’s charter flight is a deep concern. This is part of the system that wants to avoid transparency and is a basic safeguard that can be provided to individuals. Some of the individuals we support are survivors of human trafficking and modern slavery in the UK.

Detention Director Bella Sankey said: Charter flights provide crooked incentives for mass expulsion, and history shows lead to significant injustices, including life and death decisions. The system of accessing legal advice for victims is confusing, leading to the risk of deportation of trafficking survivors or those who have escaped violence. This flight is the worst and most dangerous politics.

The Interior Ministry declined to comment.

