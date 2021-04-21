



Since the 2016 Scuttlebutt story, How Mt Gay Rum became an international brand, recently appeared on social media, this memory prompted John Burnie to contribute this anecdote to the legend of this Barbadian brand.

Following the Don Streets article about Mount Gay Rum, the UK played a small role in its development as an international brand.

Years ago (1979-80), there was a very nice pub called The Ship next to the Wandsworth Bridge in London. At the time, the owner of the Youngs Brewery was Charles Gotto, a wonderful owner who got out of life too early.

At the time, Gotto’s main customer was a bus driver at an adjacent large bus stop. Many drivers were from the Caribbean and consistently opposed the rum brand they were selling. Grotto, an entrepreneur, bought a giant bottle of his favorite Mount Gay Rum and put it at the bar. Then it was measured and provided using a dipping stick.

This peculiar story goes back to the Mount Gay Rum business, which eventually gave Youngs Brewery the right to distribute in the UK.

At the time, Youngs Brewery (under Chris Troup’s impeccable guidance) provided all beer tents during Cowes Week. So I followed the rum bar, the red hat, and eventually the legendary Mount Gay Rum party that took place in England. Sailing week.

Mount Gay as a brand was little known outside the Caribbean during this period, especially in the UK. So to promote it, Grotto held a Mount Gay party event for my local company in a pub (commonly referred to as my conference room). This entailed filling the entire pub with sand, beach chairs and umbrellas, and of course he organized a steel band and signature hat/bunting.

The bus drivers were all there, they took classes at Worry (Caribbean Board Game) and everyone succeeded in a dazzling bladder. Grotto and I believed this was the first Mount Gay Rum corporate event held in the UK.

The only negative side was that the slightly damp sand destroyed a lot of expensive Louboutin high heel shoes that certain people still hold on to me. Some of the sand was still there after a few years.

