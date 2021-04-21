32 of 40 Guantanamo prisoners now vaccinated





WASHINGTON (AP) Most prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay detention center received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the US military said a day after resuming an effort to vaccinate them that had been halted for months over soon after criticism from Congress.

Thirty-two of the 40 prisoners held at the US base in Cuba received the first dose, Southern Command said in a brief statement. He provided no further details, including why the remaining eight men did not receive the vaccine. Prisoners are not required to be vaccinated.

The announcement in January that the military intended to offer the vaccine to prisoners drew intense criticism, particularly among Republicans in Congress, at a time when COVID-19 vaccines had just been rolled out to troops and civilians in Guantanamo and were not widely available in the country. United States.

The military resumed vaccinations on Monday, the day the vaccine became available to all Americans over the age of 16 in the United States and all adults at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base on Cuba’s southeast coast. .

A senior defense official told the PA earlier that vaccines were being offered to comply with legal requirements regarding the treatment of prisoners and to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading to troops and others on the base. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported among the prisoners.

Strict quarantine procedures had already sharply curtailed activities at Guantanamo and halted prosecution for prisoners facing war crimes trials, including men indicted in the September 11, 2001 attack. The vaccination effort should allow hearings to resume at the base.

The Biden administration announced in April that it would conduct a full review of the detention center’s operations with the aim of eventually shutting down the facility, which opened in January 2002 to detain people suspected of Al-Qaida links. and the Taliban after the September 11 attacks. .

At its peak in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners and was widely sentenced for the treatment of the men held there, most without charge.

Closing it has proven to be a challenge because the United States has sought to continue to hold and prosecute some prisoners, but Congress has blocked the transfer of anyone detained there to facilities inside the country.

Among those still detained is Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, who, along with four others, faces murder and terrorism charges in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. The case, long blocked, is still at the pre-trial stage, and no hearing has taken place for more than a year due to the pandemic.

