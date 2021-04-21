Pandemic hits UK household finances more than EU





Studies highlighting the inadequacy of the UK’s welfare safety net have shown that British families suffered a greater income shock during the Corona 19 crisis than French and German families, and are more likely to increase their debt.

Typical household income levels were similar in all three countries in the year before the pandemic, but higher levels of inequality mean that the poorest fifth of UK households are in crisis with a weaker fiscal condition, the Resolution Foundation think tank announced. As stated in the report. On Wednesday.

The average income in this lower quintile was 14,700 euros in the UK, 16,600 euros in Germany, and 18,500 euros in France, and the savings rate and level of savings were much lower in the UK.

According to a study by the Resolution Foundation, combining official data with cross-border surveys conducted in January and February, we found that a greater percentage of UK households experienced a decrease in income last year, and this was not just due to longer periods of time. . The strictness of the British blockade.

Last year, 60% of households with at least one unemployed reported a decrease in income in the UK, and 41% lost more than a quarter of their income. In Germany, only 28% of households who lost their jobs suffered a serious income hit, while in France it was only 20%.

Dan Tomlinson, one of the report’s authors, said the study highlighted the “yawning gap” in the generosity of the welfare system, and the UK was far below adequate support for income.

Single-family homeowners who earn two-thirds of the median value in the UK will receive a salary equal to 22% of their previous income after two months of leave. The same is true after last year’s basic credit rate hike. If the government allows this temporary rise to expire as planned in the fall, the replacement rate is only 17%.

A 40-year-old person who pays to the German contribution scheme will receive a pension equivalent to 59% of his previous income under similar circumstances, while in the French contribution scheme the replacement rate will be 64%.

The gap in generous well-being is much narrower for families and includes housing-related benefits for tenants. The UK also compares other measures of economic insecurity better.

France, for example, had a much lower pre-epidemic employment rate, had a higher number of workers with temporary contracts, and both had fewer couples without children with income. Meanwhile, in Germany, housing rents for low-income families were relatively high, and they were more likely to pay their debts to cover basic living expenses.

However, growing labor market turmoil, declining salary payments and lower savings have made British families more likely to rely on debt over the past year. 17% of people suffering from a decline in income said they borrowed money to cover their living expenses. This was about twice as high as in France or Germany, and even British families were much more likely to rely on short-term, high-interest loans. It can impair your ability to cope with the future.

