PRECIOUS-Gold gains as the US dollar weakens, increasing its attractiveness





* Focus on ECB policy meeting on Thursday * 10-year US Treasury yields drop below 1.6% (update prices) By Brijesh Patel April 21 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Wednesday, hitting near a seven-week high reached earlier this week, as a weaker dollar and a decline in US Treasury yields raised demand for the safe haven metal. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $ 1,786.80 an ounce at 0657 GMT, after hitting $ 1,789.77 on Monday, its highest since February 25. US gold futures gained 0.5% to $ 1,786.90 an ounce. “The US dollar had fallen slightly this morning, supporting prices as the upward momentum for gold continued overnight in Asia,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. “Provided US 10-year yields stay lower, gold looks to strengthen for a test of the 100-day moving average at $ 1,802 an ounce in the days ahead.” The dollar index languished near a seven-week low against its rivals, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell below 1.6%, lowering the opportunity cost the holding of non-productive ingots. Market players are now awaiting the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday for clarity on the bloc’s stimulus plans. The US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting is due to take place next week. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have blunted some of the non-producing commodity’s appeal this year. “Overall, gold prices are rising from lows set below $ 1,700 as the dollar remains weak and US yields have fallen in the face of a new driver – geopolitics,” Avtar Sandu said. , senior director of commodities at Phillip Futures, in a note. . “With a delay due to the accelerating spread of the coronavirus, gold traders would expect the Fed and other central bankers to remain accommodating.” Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.9% to $ 26.09 an ounce. Palladium gained 0.9% to $ 2,786.94, while platinum rose 1% to $ 1,199.03. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Mark Potter)

