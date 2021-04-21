UK inflation rises to 0.7%, fueled by the fuel and apparel business, live broadcast | business





3.22am EDT 03:22

FTSE 100 opens higher

The city’s FTSE 100 index rose, recovering some of yesterday’s losses.

The good index is 37 points, up 0.5% to 6897 points (Tuesday 140 points, down 2%).

Travel agencies are recovering to some extent with British Airways owner IAG rising 3.6%. Oil companies are also rising with a 2% increase in BP and Royal Dutch Shell.

In the smaller FTSE 250 index, budget rival easyJet rose 3%, while cruise operator Carnival rose 3.6%.

3.11am EDT 03:11

Economic research group NIESR calculated that base inflation rose last month.

National Institute of Economics and Social Studies (@NIESRorg)

Annual headline #inflation rose from the 0.4% recorded in February to 0.7% in March due to the #price increase in the #transport category. The default effect and the gradual relaxation of winter # locks can cause # volatility in the short term.

1/3

National Institute of Economics and Social Affairs, April 21, 2021 (@NIESRorg)

… non-essential # items in the retail, restaurant and # hotel categories are reintroduced into consumer # inflation calculations. Excluding extreme price fluctuations, the base inflation measure increased from 0.2% in February to 0.6% in March.

2/3

April 21, 2021

3.06am EDT 03:06

Quilter Investors portfolio manager Paul Craig also predicted that prices would rise this year as the economy resumes.

The UK has now reached a turning point in its economic response to the pandemic, which is currently experiencing an upward trend in price increases and should continue to persist. Year-over-year consumer inflation slowed from 0.7% in January to 0.4% in February, primarily due to falling apparel and footwear prices.

Now we have seen a year-over-year increase of 0.7% in CPI inflation over the 12-month period through March 2021, with CPIH rising to 1% year-on-year, especially due to rising auto fuel and apparel costs. Food and beverages and non-alcoholic beverages continue to lower inflation.

Here, as lockouts are lifted and households spend some of the accumulated pandemic savings, inflation could rise significantly if a steady decline in consumer spending turns into a cascade.

2.58am EDT 02:58

Capital Economics’ UK chief economist Paul Dales predicts inflation will continue to rise, especially as clothing stores reopen.

The rebound in CPI inflation from 0.4% in February to 0.7% in March is the beginning of the rise, which is expected to rise to about 1.5% over the next few months and above 2.0% in December.

However, the Bank of England won’t raise interest rates for several years yet, as it suspects inflation will remain above 2.0% by the end of 2023.

2:04 AM EDT 02:54

Inflation: the main chart

This chart clearly shows why inflation rose over the past month.

UK Inflation Photo for March 2021: ONS

At 0.7%, the UK’s annual inflation rate is still lower than before the pandemic, but higher than last summer. [CPI fell to just 0.2% in August 2020]

UK Inflation Picture: ONS

2.35am EDT 02:35

On a monthly basis, the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in March.

This is primarily due to the rising cost of car fuel and clothing, which helped raise the annual inflation rate to 0.7%.

2.19am EDT 02:19

Introduction: UK inflation rises to 0.7% due to fuel and clothing costs.

Good morning. Welcome to rolling coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.

UK inflation rates rose due to rising fuel and clothing costs prior to easing the Covid-19 blockade.

According to the figures just released, the annual CPI rose from 0.4% in February to 0.7% in March, with transportation costs making the biggest contribution.

The National Statistical Office says rising prices for automobile fuel and clothing have boosted inflation, but this has been partially offset by falling food prices.

ONS says the rising cost of pumps has helped increase the cost of living.

Between March 2020 and February 2021, automotive fuel contributed downward to the CPIH 12-month interest rate. However, the contribution was converted to positive in March 2021, reflecting the 12-month automotive fuel ratio of 3.5%, which is the first positive yield since February 2020.

Gasoline prices hit the lowest at 123.7 pence per liter in March 2021, 119.4 pence per liter in March 2020 and 106.2 pence per liter in May 2020.

Clothing and footwear prices also rose noticeably in March before opening a non-commodity store earlier this month.

It was up 1.6% between February and March 2021, while it was down 0.3% between the same two months a year ago.

ONS explains:

This year’s rise was affected by a decline in discounts between February and March, but the rate of incidence of discounts still surpassed normal levels.

The upside contribution came mainly from a variety of women’s clothing.

Suren Thiru (ureSuren_Thiru)

According to @ONS data, the #UK CPI# inflation rate rose to 0.7% in March 2021 (from 0.4% in February).

Contributing to the 12-month interest rate hike in March as the first contribution to oil prices since February 2020

UK CPI# inflation rose 0.3% m/m due to rising fuel and apparel prices. pic.twitter.com/Ln8rg7il7N

Scheduled to be added on April 21, 2021

Concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic are pressing the market again as coronavirus cases soar in countries like India and Japan.

Yesterday, the European market saw the biggest decline this year, with airlines and hospitality companies hit hard. The pan-European Stoxx 600 lost 1.9% and in London the FTSE 100 lost 2%.

The Asia Pacific market fell again today, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 1.9%, Korea’s Kospi 1.4%, and Hong Kong Hang Seng’s 1.7%.

Stephen Innes of AXI said the new virus problem surprised the market.

India’s worsening health crisis further pushes the return of pre-Covid-19 travel in the Asia Pacific region.

This highlights the uneven pace of economic recovery in emerging markets.

Due to sticky travel restrictions, economies with high dependence on tourism (e.g. Thailand) and domestic demand (e.g. India) are at risk of further disappointing growth expectations for 2021.

Jeremy Naylor (@JeremyNaylor_IG)

# Wednesday # Global # As Covid cases increase, the market is under pressure # Volatility at 3-week highs. Watch #GBP ahead of UK inflation data. #USDJPY is now the lowest price for 6 weeks. #NFLX declined 9% as subscribers declined. # Gold up. Sign up @IGcom at 07:30 amUK for #EarlyMorningCall-https://t.co/t7xbaLPqC7 pic.twitter.com/3B1YJsFJkj.

April 21, 2021 Agenda 7am BST: UK Inflation Report 9:05am BST: Vice President of Bank of England Sir Dave Ramsden UK FinTech Weekly Conference 12pm BST: US Weekly Mortgage Application 3:30pm BST: EIA Week Oil stock figures







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos