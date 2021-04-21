Dollar heals wounds after falling to 7-week low amid falling US yields





One hundred US dollar bills are arranged for a photo in Hong Kong on April 15, 2019.

Paul Yeung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The dollar languished on Wednesday, hitting just above a seven-week low with moderate US bond yields reducing the attractiveness of the currency’s yields.

The safe haven greenback has had a bit of a breather after global equities retreat from record highs, as surges of coronavirus infections from India to Canada have dampened prospects for a global recovery fast.

The security offer also strengthened the yen, which climbed to a new seven-week high on Wednesday at 107.88 to the dollar.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against six major peers, was at 91.196 at the start of the Asian trading day after falling as low as 90.856 on Tuesday for the first time since March 3. It has fallen 2.2% so far this month.

The index “has slumped through a key short-term support level at 91.30 and may see another pullback to the 90s low,” with the euro rising to around $ 1.22, the Westpac strategists in a customer note.

“We were looking for (the index) to peak in the third quarter, when the secondary derivative US rebound measures the peak and Europe rallies, but the first indications are that vaccinations across Europe are already accelerating,” Westpac said.

The single currency traded at $ 1.2039, after hitting a seven-week high of $ 1.2079 overnight.

The European Central Bank decides its policy Thursday, the Federal Reserve next week.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was around 1.56%, not far from its lowest since mid-March, as it continued to consolidate after pulling from the 14-month high to 1.7760% reached at the end of last month.

The declines in US yields and the dollar in April came as evidence was mounting that the Fed would be slower to tighten monetary policy than it had appeared to the market, analysts said.

Some encouragement for the euro came from the announcement that the European Union has secured an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech and Pfizer.

Elsewhere, however, the evolution of the pandemic has prompted investors to be cautious.

India has reported 1,761 deaths from COVID-19, its highest daily toll, while Canada and the United States have extended the closure of the land border for non-essential travelers.

On Wall Street, travel values ​​weighed on sentiment as airlines and cruise lines fell sharply.

Oil fell, causing commodity-linked currencies to fall overnight.

The Canadian dollar traded at C $ 1.26050 against the greenback in Asia, after its largest drop in nearly two months on Tuesday. The Bank of Canada is due to announce a policy decision later Wednesday.

The Australian dollar, a risk appetite barometer, edged up to $ 0.77335 after slipping 0.4% overnight.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around $ 56,000, consolidating after falling to $ 51,541.16 on Sunday. It set a record high at $ 64,895.22 on April 14.

