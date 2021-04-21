UK Secretary Promises Review of Football Governance After Super League Failure | Football politics





The withdrawal of six clubs in the UK’s Premier League from the European Super League highlights the need to review football governance, the British Minister of Culture said.

Oliver Dowden pays homage to fans that forced six British clubs to drop out due to pressure, and initially enrolled in a dropout contest to mess up the project, but warned that more work was needed.

On Wednesday Sky News he said: It is very important that we do not see this as the end of the process. What this is more emphasized than ever is that we need to take a look at the wider football governance to see how we deal with regional governance, football finance and indeed the entire fan experience.

On Monday, Dowden began a governance review of football, first promised in the 2019 Conservative elections declaration, which will be led by former sports minister Tracey Crouch. Among the issues to be reviewed in the review are the financial sustainability of men’s and women’s games, the financial flow through the game at different levels, the advantages of independent regulators, and how fans can have a greater say in game oversight.

However, the ESL threat that Dawooden has urged to publish a review still remains a promise to reshape the project, which has fueled fans’ long-standing concerns over the game’s financial gap and the greed of billionaire club owners.

Dowden said: I met Uefa President on Monday and will talk to him again later today. We were absolutely determined not to take our national economy for good.

This will do our great stately homes, galleries, our theaters, cathedrals, and everything we need to protect it as our government. And by working with them, they empowered them. I salute all the fans and watched it with Chelsea fans last night. that.

He also said the review will also consider whether fans can have a stake in their own club in a way that German fans can.

German clubs did not participate. [Super League] apply. One of the points that fans have done for me when the Prime Minister and I met was the fact that I had that financial interest. He spoke to LBC Radio.

I guess we should see it. International investment in football has been a good thing. It has improved the quality of the game and improved the player and everything else, but I think it’s right to look at how fans can get involved in the game.

Oliver Dowden on Downing Street on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock

Chelsea became their first Premier League on Tuesday, 48 hours after the announcement of Sunday’s bombs on the formation of the league. Next Manchester City came before Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham completed the U-turn by the English club.

They have been the target of intense backlash from fans, players and managers over the past two days. The British government threatened legislation to derail the project, and there was also the intervention of Prince William.

Football Associations, European and World Management Organizations Uefa and Fifa have threatened club sanctions and bans against players of rebel clubs.

On Tuesday morning, Boris Johnson tweeted: Welcome to the announcement last night. This is a good result for football fans, clubs and communities across the country. We must keep up with our precious national game.

Italian clubs Milan and Internazionale were due to announce their withdrawal on Wednesday, leaving their third Serie A club Juventus and the Spanish trio of Real Madrid, Attico Madrid and Barcelona as the last members of the withdrawal group.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos